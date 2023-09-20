Real Salt Lake Drops To FC Dallas Following Second-Half Run

On the Site:
Sep 20, 2023, 9:36 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Following a cluster of second-half goals from FC Dallas, Real Salt Lake couldn’t claw back into the game and lost at home, 3-1.

Chicho Arango gave RSL a 1-0 lead just before the half. Dallas scored three unanswered goals after the break and never looked back.

Danny Musovski, RSL’s second-leading scorer, didn’t suit up for his third straight game due to contract negotiation issues.

Real Salt Lake Falls To FC Dallas At Home

First Half

Coming off of a tough home loss to San Jose, RSL came out of the gates aggressively on Saturday.

They put two shots on goal in the fourth minute but Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes was able to make back-to-back saves.

Dallas was next to do some work in the attacking third.

They attempted three shots in a ten-minute stretch. None of the three were on goal.

Just after Dallas’ Paul Arriola missed his shot to the right, Braian Ojeda loaded up a shot from outside the box but Paes made another save.

While attempting to slide for the ball in the 23rd minute, Damir Kreilach’s foot caught a Dallas player’s knee.

The play was reviewed for a possible red card but the officials decided that it was just a yellow.


Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva made a great play in the box in the 26th. He blocked a Dallas cross out of bounds to prevent a score.

After Dallas stole the ball on RSL’s side, Zac MacMath was caught out of goal. Jesús Ferreira attempted to chip a shot over the RSL goalkeeper.

MacMath made it back just in time and was able to slap the ball away with his left hand.

In the 42nd minute, Chicho Arango snuck a shot past Paes with a header off of a cross.

The goal was set up by Braian Ojeda.

RELATED: Chicho Arango Gives Real Salt Lake Lead Over Dallas Just Before Halftime

With the score against Dallas, Arango has found the back of the net in four straight games.

Real Salt Lake held strong for the next 5 minutes and went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Second Half

Real Salt Lake got the first good look after the break.

Justen Glad sent a shot from the center of the box but his attempt was blocked.

After the scoring opportunity, things started to go south for RSL.

First, a transition for Dallas ended in a goal by forward Paul Arriola.


Just five minutes later, a foul by Silva in the box resulted in a penalty kick for Jesús Ferreira.

Ferreira put it high and MacMath dove to his left. Dallas took the lead at America First Field in the 62nd minute.

Dallas’ last regular season penalty kick came 56 games ago.

On the other end, Jefferson Savarino sent a heater toward the right side of the goal in an attempt to tie it up and revive the crowd. Dallas’ goalkeeper made an impressive diving save.

A turnover near midfield in the 71st minute would prove to be fatal for RSL.

Jesús Ferreira ran the break and received a pass from Jáder Obrian to record a brace. Three unanswered second-half goals for Dallas.

Anderson Julio got out in front of the pack with the ball but was called offsides.

As the final ten minutes of regulation approached, RSL looked antsy to make something happen.

With two games at home in the middle of a tight playoff race, hitting the road with six extra points could have clinched the club a playoff spot.

They couldn’t create any good looks before regulation ended and eight minutes of stoppage time was added.

Real Salt Lake turned up the intensity in stoppage time but it came too late.

RSL attempted four shots in three minutes. The first two were blocked, the third missed, and the fourth was saved.

Real Salt Lake drops their second straight at home to Dallas, 3-1.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

