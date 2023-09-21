Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.
Sep 21, 2023, 7:37 AM | Updated: 8:54 am
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Biden administration has announced that it is providing $600 million in funding to produce new at-home COVID-19 tests and allowing Americans to order up to four free tests per household.
40 minutes ago
The family of a North Carolina man who died after driving his car off a collapsed bridge while following Google Maps directions is suing the technology giant for negligence.
5 hours ago
A woman was rescued Tuesday from an outhouse toilet in northern Michigan after she climbed in to retrieve her Apple Watch and became trapped.
19 hours ago
Casino company MGM Resorts International says it has restored computer systems at properties across the U.S.
20 hours ago
John Grisham, Jodi Picoult and George R.R. Martin are among 17 authors suing OpenAI for “systematic theft on a mass scale.”
22 hours ago
A 21-year-old Amazon driver is in critical but stable condition after she was bitten by a "highly venomous" rattlesnake in Palm City on Monday.
24 hours ago
