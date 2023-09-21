On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

LiveView Technologies Will Sponsor Jazz Jersey Patch

Sep 21, 2023, 9:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – LiveView Technologies will serve as the Utah Jazz jersey patch sponsor beginning in the 2023-24 season.

The change comes on the heels of the announcement that 5 For The Fight, the previous Jazz jersey patch sponsor would no longer be featured on the team’s uniform.

5 For The Fight was the Jazz’s inaugural jersey patch sponsor, and helped raise more than $50 million for cancer research over the last six seasons.

What Is LiveView Technologies?

Headquartered in American Fork, LiveView Technologies (LVT) offers security software and equipment to public and private entities.

“We’re excited to join the Jazz community,” Ryan Porter, CEO, president, and co-founder of LVT said in a release. “By having LVT serve as the team’s jersey patch partner, it will propel our organization’s growth and recognition across Utah and beyond.”

“We believe in Utah, and we’re proud to represent this state. LVT is committed to the community, and we know that when people feel safe, communities are better. We look forward to a successful partnership with the Jazz.”

LVT will also serve as the jersey patch sponsor for Junior Jazz, the largest and longest-running youth basketball program in the NBA.

“We could not be happier to partner with another growing Utah-built company like LVT that
shares our commitment to community,” Ryan Smith, governor of the Jazz said.

In continuing with the legacy of their previous jersey patch sponsor, LVT has joined 5 For The Fight, giving LVT employees the ability to make ongoing donations.

The company is also donating 100 tickets to the Utah Jazz season opener against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Oct. 25 to families battling cancer.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Fully Embracing ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality

Utah football has been tested early and often so far in the 2023 football season and it hasn't phased them one bit citing their "next man up" mentality.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week Three Of 2023 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the third week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Drops To FC Dallas Following Second-Half Run

Following a cluster of second-half goals from FC Dallas, Real Salt Lake couldn't claw back into the game and lost at home, 3-1.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Arango Gives Real Salt Lake Lead Over Dallas Just Before Halftime

Chicho Arango scored the first goal for either side just before halftime, giving Real Salt Lake the lead over FC Dallas going into the break.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicago Bears Place Former SUU OL Braxton Jones On Injury Reserve

The Chicago Bears placed former SUU lineman Braxton Jones on the injury reserve with a neck injury following the game against the Buccaneers.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Players Of The Week Awards Through Non-Conference Play

BYU coaches hand out Players of the Week honors after each game. Here is a recap of the first three weeks.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

LiveView Technologies Will Sponsor Jazz Jersey Patch