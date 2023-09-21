LiveView Technologies Will Sponsor Jazz Jersey Patch

SALT LAKE CITY – LiveView Technologies will serve as the Utah Jazz jersey patch sponsor beginning in the 2023-24 season.

The change comes on the heels of the announcement that 5 For The Fight, the previous Jazz jersey patch sponsor would no longer be featured on the team’s uniform.

5 For The Fight was the Jazz’s inaugural jersey patch sponsor, and helped raise more than $50 million for cancer research over the last six seasons.

What Is LiveView Technologies?

Headquartered in American Fork, LiveView Technologies (LVT) offers security software and equipment to public and private entities.

“We’re excited to join the Jazz community,” Ryan Porter, CEO, president, and co-founder of LVT said in a release. “By having LVT serve as the team’s jersey patch partner, it will propel our organization’s growth and recognition across Utah and beyond.”

“We believe in Utah, and we’re proud to represent this state. LVT is committed to the community, and we know that when people feel safe, communities are better. We look forward to a successful partnership with the Jazz.”

LVT will also serve as the jersey patch sponsor for Junior Jazz, the largest and longest-running youth basketball program in the NBA.

“We could not be happier to partner with another growing Utah-built company like LVT that

shares our commitment to community,” Ryan Smith, governor of the Jazz said.

In continuing with the legacy of their previous jersey patch sponsor, LVT has joined 5 For The Fight, giving LVT employees the ability to make ongoing donations.

The company is also donating 100 tickets to the Utah Jazz season opener against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Oct. 25 to families battling cancer.

