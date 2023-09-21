Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #23 Bryon Russell

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 23 is forward Bryon Russell.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Bryon Russell’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 23 – Bryon Russell

Though his legacy is most closely linked to being on the wrong end of Michael Jordan’s last NBA Championship, Russell was an integral part of two Jazz teams that earned trips to the NBA Finals.

Selected by the Jazz in the second round of the 1993 NBA Draft, Russell quickly found his way into the rotation appearing in 67 games as a rookie including 48 starts.

Though it wasn’t until his fourth season in the league when he became a full-time starter, Russell’s defense, three-point shooting, and athleticism were essential to two Western Conference titles.

Over nine seasons with the Jazz Russell averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 26 minutes per game and 366 starts.

The wing’s improvement as a shooter was key to the Jazz’s growth climbing from just nine percent as a rookie to 37 percent during his long tenure in Utah.

Russell ranks ninth all-time in Jazz history for games played, tenth in minutes, seventh in three-pointers made, and sixth in steals.

