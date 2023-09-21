On the Site:
KSL Sports Rewind: Week 7 High School Football Picks

Sep 21, 2023, 11:57 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 7 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind’s picks.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks ahead of Week 7 of the high school football season in the state of Utah.

Last week, Litster went 7-4 and is 34-23 overall, while Stewart finished Week 6 with a 7-4 record and is 37-20 overall.

For a full breakdown of each pick, check out the video at the top of the story.

Bingham @ Herriman

Litster: Herriman
Stewart: Herriman

Skyridge @ Lehi

Litster: Skyridge
Stewart: Skyridge

American Fork @ Lone Peak

Litster: American Fork
Stewart: American Fork

East @ Brighton

Litster: Brighton
Stewart: Brighton

Alta @ Olympus

Litster: Alta
Stewart: Olympus

Orem @ Maple Mountain

Litster: Orem
Stewart: Maple Mountain

Springville @ Wasatch

Litster: Springville
Stewart: Wasatch

Stansbury @ Crimson Cliffs

Litster: Crimson Cliffs
Stewart: Crimson Cliffs

Roy @ Woods Cross

Litster: Roy
Stewart: Woods Cross

West Jordan @ Hunter 

Litster: Hunter
Stewart: West Jordan

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Brighton High School, where the Bengals will host the East Leopards. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, September 22. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

