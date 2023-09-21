On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Injury Report Entering Big 12 Opener Against Kansas

Sep 21, 2023, 12:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football kicks off the Big 12 era on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Here’s the latest injury intel with the Cougars as they head on the road once again as a sizable underdog.

Safety position shuffling

Last week against Arkansas, former Utah State transfer and Jordan High QB Crew Wakley got the start at free safety next to Ethan Slade. After one snap, Wakley went down with what appeared to be a head injury.

Wakley isn’t expected to be available this week against Kansas.

“I don’t know if he will be back for this game. But we’ll keep evaluating him,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake on Crew Wakley.

Talan Alfrey is not going to play this week either. BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said he is hopeful that Alfrey can return after the bye week (Oct. 7).

BYU’s starting safeties entering the Big 12 opener against Kansas are walk-ons Ethan Slade at strong safety and Tanner Wall at free safety.

Reserve BYU football linebacker banged up

RELATED STORIES

One of the standouts of spring practice and fall camp was redshirt freshman linebacker Isaiah Glasker. Due to the star power at the top of the depth chart with Max Tooley, Ben Bywater, and AJ Vongphachanh, Glasker has primarily been playing on punt team coverage.

Last week at Arkansas, he went into the medical tent during the second half. He didn’t return to action.

During practice this week, he was seen walking off the field without any pads.

Also, at linebacker, reserve Ammon Hannemann is no longer listed on the depth chart. He was not suited up for any of the three games in non-conference action.

Kody Epps is expected to be good to go

BYU wide receiver Kody Epps made his debut last week at Arkansas. The fourth-year receiver has been on the mend for most of this calendar year (shoulder recovery, hamstring in fall camp).

After one game of action, he’s expected to get more work this work, according to Passing Game Coordinator Fesi Sitake.

“That’s the plan until we hear otherwise,” said Sitake. “But he’s been practice and we’ve got to keep working him in as long as he feels 100% healthy.”

BYU (3-0) vs. Kansas (3-0)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football V. UCLA Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Biggest Storylines

Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive Utah Football fan guide.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Fan Pilot Draws Message In Sky For Showdown Against Kansas

One BYU football took his support for the Cougars to the skies.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

UCLA Coach Chip Kelly: I Have A Ton Of Respect For Cam Rising

UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly recently expressed the respect he has for Utah quarterback Cam Rising to the Los Angeles media ahead of the Bruin's meet up with the Utes on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 7

Week seven streaming schedule for the 2023 high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 7 High School Football Picks

Week 7 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind's picks.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #23 Bryon Russell

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 23 is forward Bryon Russell.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

BYU Football Injury Report Entering Big 12 Opener Against Kansas