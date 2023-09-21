BYU Football Injury Report Entering Big 12 Opener Against Kansas

PROVO, Utah – BYU football kicks off the Big 12 era on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Here’s the latest injury intel with the Cougars as they head on the road once again as a sizable underdog.

Safety position shuffling

Last week against Arkansas, former Utah State transfer and Jordan High QB Crew Wakley got the start at free safety next to Ethan Slade. After one snap, Wakley went down with what appeared to be a head injury.

Wakley isn’t expected to be available this week against Kansas.

“I don’t know if he will be back for this game. But we’ll keep evaluating him,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake on Crew Wakley.

Talan Alfrey is not going to play this week either. BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said he is hopeful that Alfrey can return after the bye week (Oct. 7).

BYU’s starting safeties entering the Big 12 opener against Kansas are walk-ons Ethan Slade at strong safety and Tanner Wall at free safety.

Reserve BYU football linebacker banged up

One of the standouts of spring practice and fall camp was redshirt freshman linebacker Isaiah Glasker. Due to the star power at the top of the depth chart with Max Tooley, Ben Bywater, and AJ Vongphachanh, Glasker has primarily been playing on punt team coverage.

Last week at Arkansas, he went into the medical tent during the second half. He didn’t return to action.

During practice this week, he was seen walking off the field without any pads.

Also, at linebacker, reserve Ammon Hannemann is no longer listed on the depth chart. He was not suited up for any of the three games in non-conference action.

Kody Epps is expected to be good to go

BYU wide receiver Kody Epps made his debut last week at Arkansas. The fourth-year receiver has been on the mend for most of this calendar year (shoulder recovery, hamstring in fall camp).

After one game of action, he’s expected to get more work this work, according to Passing Game Coordinator Fesi Sitake.

“That’s the plan until we hear otherwise,” said Sitake. “But he’s been practice and we’ve got to keep working him in as long as he feels 100% healthy.”

BYU (3-0) vs. Kansas (3-0)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

