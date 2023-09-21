Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 7
Sep 21, 2023, 12:19 PM
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
High School Football
Thursday, September 21 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
West Jordan @ Hunter (Hunter Hudl)
Taylorsville @ Cyprus (Cyprus Hudl)
Friday, September 22 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Game Night Live: East @ Brighton
Here is more information on how to watch East @ Brighton.
KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Red Zone Show
Snow Canyon @ Hurricane (The Fan Sports Network)
Dixie @ Desert Hills (The Fan Sports Network)
Stansbury @ Crimson Cliffs (The Fan Sports Network)
Bear River @ Green Canyon (Bear River Live)
Orem @ Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork 17)
Springville @ Wasatch (Sting TV)
Corner Canyon @ Riverton (Charger TV)
Box Elder @ Viewmont (Beehive Sports Media)
Ben Lomond @ Morgan (Morgan Sports Network)
Park City @ Cottonwood (Cottonwood Hudl)
South Summit @ Summit Academy (Summit Academy Hudl)
Judge Memorial @ Layton Christian (Layton Christian Hudl)
North Sanpete @ Juab (TeamHive.live)
North Summit @ Beaver (TeamHive.live)
Provo @ Payson (TeamHive.live)
Canyon View @ Manti (TeamHive.live)
North Sevier @ Millard (TeamHive.live)
Duchesne @ Gunnison Valley (TeamHive.live)
Carbon @ Richfield (TeamHive.live)
Milford @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)
Kanab @ Parowan (TeamHive.live)