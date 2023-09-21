On the Site:
Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 7

Sep 21, 2023, 12:19 PM

Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.

High School Football

Thursday, September 21 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

West Jordan @ Hunter (Hunter Hudl)

Taylorsville @ Cyprus (Cyprus Hudl)

Friday, September 22 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Game Night Live: East @ Brighton

Here is more information on how to watch East @ Brighton.

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Red Zone Show

Bingham @ Herriman

American Fork @ Lone Peak

West @ Skyline

Mountain View @ Timpanogos

Snow Canyon @ Hurricane (The Fan Sports Network)

Dixie @ Desert Hills (The Fan Sports Network)

Stansbury @ Crimson Cliffs (The Fan Sports Network)

Bear River @ Green Canyon (Bear River Live)

Orem @ Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork 17)

Springville @ Wasatch (Sting TV)

Corner Canyon @ Riverton (Charger TV)

Box Elder @ Viewmont (Beehive Sports Media)

Ben Lomond @ Morgan (Morgan Sports Network)

Park City @ Cottonwood (Cottonwood Hudl)

South Summit @ Summit Academy (Summit Academy Hudl)

Judge Memorial @ Layton Christian (Layton Christian Hudl)

North Sanpete @ Juab (TeamHive.live)

North Summit @ Beaver (TeamHive.live)

Provo @ Payson (TeamHive.live)

Canyon View @ Manti (TeamHive.live)

North Sevier @ Millard (TeamHive.live)

Duchesne @ Gunnison Valley (TeamHive.live)

Carbon @ Richfield (TeamHive.live)

Milford @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)

Kanab @ Parowan (TeamHive.live)

