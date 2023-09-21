On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Fan Pilot Draws Message In Sky For Showdown Against Kansas

Sep 21, 2023, 1:06 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – One BYU football fan is taking their fandom to the skies.

X user “Capt Butter” is on a mission to “Fly the Y” every week during the 2023 BYU football season. Butter stepped it up for BYU’s Big 12 opener this week against the Kansas Jayhawks.

BYU football fan paints “Beat Kansas” in the sky

“Capt. Butter” flew out of Bellingham Airport (BLI) in Washington and took to the sky to draw a message that features the stretch BYU “Y logo” while also writing out, “Beat Kansas.”

The flight gained some steam on social media after being posted by FlightRadar24 on X.

The pilot took three hours to paint that message in the sky earlier this week. Captain Butter shared a live stream of the flight that took place on September 20.

Since beginning this trend for the Southern Utah week, Butter has launched a Patreon page for fans to support where the About Me section reads, “Hey guys, it’s Capt Butter, I’m a pilot building time to get to the airlines and figured instead of flying in circles maybe I could draw something. Turns out I’m not too bad and people seem to like it. I’d love your support cause fuel isn’t cheap.”

How many programs have fans as pilots painting the skies with support for their team? BYU now has at least two. Butter joins Rich Lighten, who drew a block Y during BYU’s “No-loss November” in 2021. That was when all of the sports in action that month didn’t lose a game.

Now the skies are buzzing about BYU’s Big 12 conference opener on Saturday against the Jayhawks.

BYU (3-0) vs. Kansas (3-0)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

