2 semi crashes causing traffic snarls in SL County

Sep 21, 2023, 2:20 PM | Updated: 2:22 pm

Two semis jackknifed Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, creating traffic snarls. (UDOT)

Two semis jackknifed Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, creating traffic snarls. (UDOT)

(UDOT)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two semis in separate crashes are jackknifed on Utah interstates causing traffic snarls as rain falls along the Wasatch Front, both after approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Northbound Interstate 215 is blocked at it heads westbound to Interstate 80 at approximately 500 South. A semi seems to be across the lanes that typically take vehicles to the Salt Lake City International Airport and toward Reno. Traffic is being diverted east toward Redwood road insteam.

The westbound I-80 ramp to I-215 west southbound isn’t closed but a tanker has blocked one lane creating a delicate traffic situation as vehicles pass the nose of the semi cab.

Rain may continue through Thursday’s afternoon commute.

