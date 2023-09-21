Utah Football V. UCLA Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Biggest Storylines

SALT LAKE CITY – Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive fan guide for Utah Football’s game against conference opponent UCLA Bruins.

Information on parking, tailgating, what to wear, and more is found below.

Utah Football Fan Guide

Parking For Utah vs. UCLA

A full campus-wide parking map can be found here.

Utah Football Tailgate Information

There are three locations on campus where there will be tailgating. The Guardsman Lot, the East Lot, and Grass Spaces.

Fans can also enjoy food, music, and more outside Gate L on 500 South before the game.

Visit Utah Tickets to get in on the pregame fun for future home games.

What To Wear To Utah vs. UCLA

It’s time to stripe the stadium!

Depending on where you’re sitting, Utah Athletics is asking you to wear white or red. You can check what color your section is wearing through the post below.

Utah fans will “Stripe the Stadium” on Saturday by wearing either red or white, depending on each ticket holder’s seating section❗️❕ Show your pride by arriving early & wearing the right color to have a fully striped stadium! Game Day Info: https://t.co/BuMuSCh8Af#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/wfM1hiQywO — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) September 19, 2023

Weather For Saturday

Expect sunny conditions in the 60s for the Utes game against the Bruins!

Looks like perfect football weather this weekend 🌤️ Reminder: Gates entering Rice-Eccles Stadium will open 90 minutes before kickoff.#GoUtes | @kslweather pic.twitter.com/THznmyjWVE — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) September 21, 2023

How To Watch Utah Football vs. UCLA Football

The game will be televised on FOX.

Streaming and audio options include Fubo, the FOX Sports App, and KSLSports.com.

Will Cam Rising Play Against UCLA This Weekend?

It’s been the number one question on every Ute fan’s mind since the season started- will starting quarterback Cam Rising play?

There was a lot of hope “Captain Cam” would be ready to go against Florida three weeks ago after sustaining an ACL tear in the Rose Bowl against Penn State to start the year. Unfortunately, by all accounts, while Rising was close he also wasn’t quite ready.

That narrative has continued to play out the two weeks since the start of the season as well.

In Tuesday’s media availability, head coach Kyle Whittingham gave an update on Rising ahead of Utah football’s first Pac-12 conference game against UCLA, begging the question: will Cam Rising play this weekend?

Whittingham appeared to be in a pretty good mood, throwing some jokes around with the media and even answering a question about Rising before it was even asked.

“No. Cam? No,” Whittingham said. “He practiced today, did a great job, but we will know nothing for 48 hours at the minimum. Then of course we won’t make an announcement. You’ll just find out on game day who the guy is. That’s the best I can tell you right now.”

Utah Football Fully Embracing ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality

Utah football has been tested early and often so far in the 2023 football season and it hasn’t phased them one bit citing their “next man up” mentality.

The Utes have had to play the likes of Florida and Baylor without key players with head coach Kyle Whittingham noting as many as 15-16 players weren’t available against Weber State. All three games were wins.

For the young guys and backups getting those valuable game reps, there has been an immense sense of pride in their ability to carry the load in the starter’s absence against quality opponents.

