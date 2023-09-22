Sugarhouse residents get overview of latest construction project set for 1300 East

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City hosted an open house at Highland Park Elementary Thursday evening to let residents learn about an upcoming construction project on 1300 East in Sugarhouse.

“It’s one of the busiest roads we have in Salt Lake City; it’s certainly one of the widest,” Lynn Jacobs a project manager for the city said.

You may be thinking, “More construction coming to an area that can’t seem to catch a break?”

Jacobs said, “There’s a lot of construction in Sugar House, and so people need a little bit of a reprieve from what we are doing.”

While TLC is long overdue on 1300 East, talk of future improvements is just beginning.

“The pavement is just worn out, and it’s time to replace the pavement,” Jacobs said.

Instead of just repaving the road, the city also wants to make the 13th East strip to be more accessible to bikers and walkers.

“There’s a big swath of empty grass that’s there, so we will be putting a big shared-use path on that side, and we are going to improve access for people walking and biking to frontage road,” Jacobs said. “So, we want people to be walking and biking off 1300 East and on the side of the road.”

The changes are concentrated on the portion of 1300 East from 2100 South to Elgin Avenue.

Because of all the construction this area has seen, the city postponed the construction of the 13th East project to start in 2025, meaning people have plenty of time to give their feedback.