Apple Valley water wells run dry, leaving 170 people without water

APPLE VALLEY — Residents in Apple Valley, Utah, were without water Thursday.

According to Apple Valley Mayor Frank Lindhardt, there are three wells plus storage that are completely dry leaving 170 residents without water.



St. George is trucking in a 14,000-gallon water truck that will be parked in the neighborhood.

The Red Cross is bringing in drinking water for the community.

Lindhardt said it’s unknown what the cause of the wells’ malfunction was, but that it could be possibly a small earthquake causing a crack, or maybe somebody drilling and puncturing the wells.

The town has had pumps in wells break down before, but Lindhardt said they’ve never experienced every pump and all of the storage tanks going out at once.

Those affected should turn off their water heaters, without water in them – it can be dangerous.