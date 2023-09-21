Stars Announce Coaching Staff For 2023-24 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars announced their full coaching staff ahead of the 2023-24 season including WNBA legend Jia Perkins.

The Utah Jazz G League affiliate announced that Steve Wojciechowski would take over head coaching duties in July after Scott Morrison was promoted to Will Hardy’s staff in the NBA.

Wojciechowski joined the Stars after 22 years as an assistant, and head coach at the collegiate level.

Stars Coaching Staff Includes WNBA Legend

Joining the Stars coaching staff is lead assistant Isaiah Fox who won the G League Championship as an assistant coach with the Delaware Blue Coats last season, Bret Burchard formerly of the Phoenix Suns organization, and longtime G League big man James Mays.

Additionally, the Stars staff will feature Jia Perkins who spent 13 seasons in the WNBA including an All-Star campaign with the Chicago Sky in 2009.

Perkins averaged 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in WNBA 417 games and helped lead the Minnesota Lynx to the championship over the Los Angeles Sparks in her final season.

The New York native is the first woman to serve in a coaching role in the Jazz organization.

More On Stars Coach Steve Wojciechowski

From 1994 to 1998, Wojciechowski was a star point guard at Duke where he was named a McDonald’s All-American, Second-team All-ACC, Third-team All-ACC, and the NABC Defensive Player of the Year.

After graduating, the Blue Devil great returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach under Basketball Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. Wojciechowski spent the next 14 years as an assistant coach for the Blue Devils.

He coached many future NBA players including Shane Battier, Carlos Boozer, and Jabari Parker.

Wojciechowski last served as the head coach at Marquette between 2014-2021.

