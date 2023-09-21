On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Woman found dead in rural Utah home, husband in custody

Sep 21, 2023, 3:58 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm

Police lights...

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


ARCADIA, Duchesne County — A woman was found dead in a home in the rural Arcadia area of east central Utah Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call where the caller claimed to have killed his wife. According to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the home and the caller was taken into custody.

A dead woman was located inside the home

“The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office believes all participants are in custody. Names will not be released until the family is notified,” the sheriff’s office stated in a release.

