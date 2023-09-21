Pat McAfee Celebrates ‘LDS Thursday’ With Guest Host Kyle Van Noy

SALT LAKE CITY – Former player and current NFL pundit Pat McAfee nicknamed his September 21st show “LDS Thursday” after former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy joined the program as an in-person guest host for the day.

Kyle Van Noy joins The Pat McAfee Show

McAfee welcomed Van Noy on set at the ThunderDome outside of Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday, September 21.

As McAfee brought the NFL free agent onto “The Pat McAfee Show,” the host dubbed the day as “LDS Thursday” in honor of Van Noy’s membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Friend of progrum, absolute dawg of a football player, nine years, I believe, in the NFL. Ladies and gentlemen, Kyle Van Noy,” the former NFL punter introduced the BYU great.

In addition to Van Noy, former Notre Dame and NFL linebacker Manti Te’o, a fellow a member of the Church, was also a guest on Thursday’s show.

McAfee also gave a shout-out to one of his former teammates with the Indianapolis Colts, another member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and former BYU wide receiver, Austin Collie.

Coincidentally, Van Noy joined McAfee’s program on the 200th anniversary of a key event in the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints believe Joseph Smith was visited by the angel Moroni on September 21, 1823.

The event was highlighted during Van Noy’s appearance on McAfee’s show.

Van Noy has joined McAfee’s show multiple times in the past, as well as other broadcasts, like Sirius XM.

In August, Van Noy said that he isn’t done playing in the NFL and has not retired yet.

“Even tho I wanna play! I’m still blessed. To be with the gang today at The Pat Mcafee show was truly an honor. His trust to put me up next to him today meant a lot. Hope to be back soon if they shall have me back,” the free agent posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, following his appearance on the show.

Last season, the former BYU star played his first and lone season with the Los Angeles Chargers. In his time season with the Chargers, Van Noy helped Los Angeles to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

McAfee’s show is broadcast on weekdays beginning at 10 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN and YouTube.

About Kyle Van Noy

After a standout career at BYU, Van Noy was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Following two and a half seasons with Detroit, the linebacker was traded to the New England Patriots. Van Noy played the next three and a half seasons with the Patriots and helped New England win a pair of Super Bowls.

After the 2019 season, the linebacker signed with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins released Van Noy after one season in South Beach and he returned to New England on a two-year deal. The 2021 season was the lone year of Van Noy’s second stint with the Patriots.

Van Noy signed with the Chargers in May 2022.

Last year, the linebacker recorded 46 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups during the regular season. In Los Angeles’ postseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Van Noy had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass breakup.

During his NFL career, Van Noy has posted 470 total tackles, 318 solo tackles, 33.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, three interceptions, 29 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 128 regular season games.

Van Noy became a free agent in March.

