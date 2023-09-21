Rams WR Puka Nacua Voted As NFL’s ‘Rookie Of The Week’

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Orem High and BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua received NFL Rookie of the Week honors for his performance during the second week of the 2023 season.

On September 17, Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams hosted the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Nacua broke multiple NFL records during the Week 2 game and was voted Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for his play.

During Los Angeles’ loss to the Niners, Nacua recorded 15 receptions for 147 yards.

Nacua Makes NFL History In Second Career Game

During the Week 2 contest, the former BYU wideout became the first player in NFL history to haul in 20 or more receptions over their first two games.

Prior to the rookie’s game, the record for most catches in a player’s first two games was 19.

Nacua easily surpassed that and set a new league record with his 25 receptions over the first two weeks of the season.

Nacua’s 15 catches in Week 2 were also a single-game record by a rookie in NFL history. Nacua was targeted a team-high 20 times against San Francisco.

He also added two carries for four yards.

Now official. Most catches in first two games in NFL history: Puka Nacua. @AsapPuka https://t.co/imloWoWhly — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023

Los Angeles ended up losing to San Francisco, 30-23.

With the loss, the Rams fell to a 1-1 record this season.

Los Angeles’ next game is on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, September 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Jaren Hall with a strike to Puka Nacua. 🎥: @CFBONFOX

pic.twitter.com/OiEusvRyli — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2022

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

