Utah Football Reveals Homecoming Uniform With Sugar Bowl Twist

Sep 21, 2023, 7:24 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – To no one’s surprise, Utah football revealed they will be rolling out their traditional Homecoming Throwback uniforms against UCLA on Saturday.

However, the surprise was in what Utes added to the reveal to honor the 2009 Sugar Bowl team who will be officially inducted into the Crimson Club Hall of Fame on Saturday along with some other nods to CCHOF members.

First, let’s dive into Utah football’s uniforms for week four.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah Football’s Throwback Uniforms

These unis have become a fan favorite and for good reason. They are clean. They are classic. They are so Utah football.

The Throwback Uniforms also happen to match the “Strip The Stadium” theme Utah Athletics has in store for the fans.

This uniform combination for the Utes features a white helmet with the red interlocking U logo. The red jerseys feature white, scrolled numbers, stripes on the arms and interlocking Us. The look is topped off with white pants that feature red stripes down the legs and one more red interlocking U logo.

Pour Some Sugar On Me

Can you believe it’s been 15 years since Utah football beat the odds and “busted” the BCS for a second time? That was a team that not only changed the trajectory of Utah Athletics as a whole, but college football making their induction into the Crimson Club Hall of Fame this weekend well-deserved and long overdue.

With that in mind, it only makes sense the Utes would call on local legacy player Lander Barton to model the look.

Barton comes from a long line of Utah Athletics greats starting with his mom, Crimson Club Hall of Famer, Mikki Kane-Barton (volleyball and basketball), his dad, Paul Barton (football and baseball), along with three older siblings- Jackson (football), Cody (football), and Dani (volleyball).

The shoot took place in Utah’s trophy room held in the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Facility and prominently featured the Sugar Bowl trophy the Utes brought home after defeating the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide 31-17. At one point in the video Barton can also been seen perusing an old program from the 2009 Sugar Bowl as well.

Attention to detail is everything and while the most important result has yet to take place (on the field), Utah certainly knocked this uniform reveal out of the park.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

