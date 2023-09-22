On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Utah football player back on the field after being paralyzed

Sep 22, 2023, 1:30 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old Box Elder High School football player who was paralyzed on his left side is back on the field and stronger than ever.

KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua shares his story of perseverance to continue playing the sport he’s loved since he was a kid.

Just over a year ago, Easton Beauregard took a hard hit during the first game of the season and could no longer use the left side of his arm. But that didn’t stop his will to not only heal – but play again.

Easton was born to play football.

“He grew up watching his uncles play college football. He started playing when he was in second grade. He was a force to be reckoned with,” said Katelin Beauregard, Easton’s mom.

Easton added, “Ever since then it’s kind of just been my thing. Playing football.”

Then in August 2022, the running back suffered a serious injury.

His mom remembers that day vividly.

“He had just made a touchdown the series before and so we were all hyped up from that,” she said.

Easton was pumped up as well.

“I saw the kid catch the ball right in front of me and I remember thinking, ‘oh my heck, this is going to be a huge hit, this is going to be a highlight reel.’”

Beauregard says Easton took a hard hit and didn’t get up right away.

“There was a really loud smack and everybody in the bleachers kind of went ‘ugh!’” she said.

His dad, Bryan Beauregard, instantly knew something was wrong.

“It’s very nerve-wracking when it’s your child out there on the field and he’s not getting up,” he said.

Doctors would later determine Easton had a very rare injury that paralyzed the left side of his arm. With several surgeries and months of physical therapy, Easton didn’t give up.

“I’m able to go with each digit. And I can move my first, my wrist,” Easton said. “It’s pretty much my shoulder to my wrist that’s paralyzed completely.”

Doctors dubbed Easton a one-arm wonder.

“I’ve been able to go snowboarding, cliff jumping, camping, fishing. I’ve been able to work on my vehicle,” he said.

He suited up for his first football game in August and now wears a splint.

“I’ve had to learn how to take handoffs and a lot of different things with just my right,” Easton said.

His mom is grateful he’s bounced back.

“It’s a testament to his resilience,” she said. “His can-do attitude and him never giving up.”

Easton hopes his story will help others facing challenges.

“I just really want people to know that one thing, even if it’s a big thing, doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world, no matter how hard you get pushed down, I think you should always get back up,” he said.

Easton scored a touchdown last week for the JV team. This week, the coach is letting him start on the new field at Box Elder High. He also started running track again.

Atkin Sunset Therapy...

Eliza Pace

Therapist convicted of sex crime against teen surrenders her license

A Utah Family therapist has surrendered her license months after being convicted of a sex crime against a 14-year-old. 

25 minutes ago

Karah Brackin

Families welcome home Utah National Guard Soldiers

Approximately 45 soldiers from the Utah Army National Guard are coming home from being deployed overseas.

48 minutes ago

(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)...

Eliza Pace

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seek driver in hit-and-run

A man was injured when he was struck by a truck in a hit-and-run. Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver responsible.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Family Fun Friday: Cross E Ranch in Woods Cross

Casey Scott was at Cross E Ranch on Friday, where it’s opening day for their Fall Festival!

7 hours ago

Influencers influence on men...

Matt Gephardt

Influencers are influencing men the most to spend on beauty products and supplies

The marketing world has been taken over by influencers. Companies pay them to post about their products on social media – sometimes handsomely.

15 hours ago

Post Malone signed guitar to raise money for Utah Honor Flight....

Alex Cabrero

Post Malone offers ‘Something Real’ in signed guitar to raise money for Utah Honor Flight

When the Cottonwood Heights Police Department wanted something to auction off for charity, their most famous resident didn't hesitate to help.

16 hours ago

