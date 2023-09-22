Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #22 Al Jefferson

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 22 is big man Al Jefferson.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Al Jefferson’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 22 – Al Jefferson

Acquired by the Jazz in 2010 in a trade that sent Kosta Koufos and two future first round draft picks to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jefferson was brought in to replace outgoing All-Star Carlos Boozer.

However, after a significant shakeup midseason that saw Hall of Fame head coach Jerry Sloan retire, and star Deron Williams traded to the New Jersey Nets, Jefferson was tasked with keeping the organization afloat as it transitioned into a new identity.

Though the Jazz missed the postseason in 2011 after Williams’ departure, the team found its way back to the playoffs under Jefferson in 2012 during the lockout-shortened season.

Over three seasons in Utah, Jefferson averaged 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks, and was one of the few bright spots during the difficult Tyrone Corbin era.

As the team prepared to enter a full rebuild in 2014, the Jazz saw Jefferson sign with the Charlotte Hornets as a free agent where he earned All-NBA honors in his first season with the organization.

Jefferson ranks eighth all-time for the Jazz in points per game, fifth in rebounds per game, sixth in blocks per game, and sixth in PER.

