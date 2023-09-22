Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seek driver in hit-and-run

MORGAN, Utah — A man was injured when he was struck by a truck in a hit-and-run. Police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver responsible.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 20. A construction worker was hit by a truck heading northwest at 2800 N Morgan Valley Drive.

Police said the description given to them was a white F150 truck but police said it appears to be a newer F250 truck with black wheels and possible damage to the front end.

In a Facebook post, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated, “We understand this is a very common truck, but we have no other information to go on. If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Rock at 801-845-4039.”