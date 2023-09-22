Therapist convicted of sex crime against teen surrenders her license

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Family therapist has surrendered her license months after being convicted of a sex crime against a 14-year-old.

Kayla Atkin was sentenced earlier in September in an attempted rape case from 2014. She pleaded guilty to attempted rape in July but continued to hold her license as a therapist.

Court documents show Atkin surrendered her license to practice as a clinical social worker in the state of Utah Friday.

Court documents stated Atkin renewed her license to practice as a licensed clinical social worker on July 26, but that she “failed to notify the Division on [her] renewal application that [she] was facing the criminal charges.”

Atkin was able to renew her license because there’s no agency over renewals, which means licensing largely relies on the “honor system.”

Atkin is the owner of Sunset Therapy Services in Draper and was charged with three counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child in July of 2022. The charges followed abuse that occurred in 2014 when Atkin worked as a softball coach.

She took a plea deal and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but could serve that sentence on weekends. It’s a sentence the judge claimed was too light.