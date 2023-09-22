On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Karl Malone Statue Unveiled At Louisiana Tech

Sep 22, 2023, 1:23 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone was honored with a new statue unveiled at his alma mater Louisiana Tech on Thursday.

Malone, along with Louisiana Tech legends Terry Bradshaw, Fred Dean, Kim Mulkey, Willie Roaf, and Teresa Weatherspoon were each honored with a statue in the Sarah and A.L. Williams Champions Plaza located in the north end zone of Joe Alliet Stadium.

The superstar power forward was joined by his seven children and their families at the ceremony where Malone’s statue was revealed.

“I live every day for my family,” Malone said according to Reed Darcey of nola.com. “And I’ll fight for my family ’til the death. That’s what I believe in. I feel the same way about the people who touched my life in Ruston, Louisiana.”

The statue shows Malone unleashing one of his signature one-handed dunks at the rim.

Karl Malone Was A Legend At Louisiana Tech

Prior to being selected by the Jazz in the first round of the 1985 NBA Draft, Malone had a dominant three-year career at Louisiana Tech.

The “Mailman” averaged 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 93 games with the Bulldogs before beginning his Hall of Fame career in Utah.

Malone went on to become the Jazz’s franchise leader in points, rebounds, and minutes played, and ranks second in assists, and steals.

The bruising big man played 18 of his 19 seasons in Utah before joining the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2003-04 season.

Malone retired with career averages of 25.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010, and is a member of the league’s 50th and 75th-anniversary teams.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

UCLA Bruins Vs. Utah Utes Score Prediction, Game Day Storylines

We are around 24 hours away from the No. 11 Utah Utes kicking off their final season in the Pac-12 against the No. 22 UCLA Bruins.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #22 Al Jefferson

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 22 is big man Al Jefferson.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s NIL Collective Launches Team-Wide Deal For Women’s Volleyball Program

BYU women's volleyball has a team-wide endorsement lined up through BYU's official collective.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: After 4,181 Games, Bees Broadcaster Steve Klauke’s Legendary Run Ends

Self-deprecating, humble, the master of puns – but please, don’t get him started on those, he’s got a million of them.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers Win 13th Straight In Regular Season, Beat Giants

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers won their 13th straight regular season game, beating the New York Giants on Thursday night.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will BYU Slow Down Kansas QB Jalon Daniels?

BYU looks to shut down the Big 12's preseason offensive player of the year.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Karl Malone Statue Unveiled At Louisiana Tech