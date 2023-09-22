Karl Malone Statue Unveiled At Louisiana Tech

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone was honored with a new statue unveiled at his alma mater Louisiana Tech on Thursday.

Malone, along with Louisiana Tech legends Terry Bradshaw, Fred Dean, Kim Mulkey, Willie Roaf, and Teresa Weatherspoon were each honored with a statue in the Sarah and A.L. Williams Champions Plaza located in the north end zone of Joe Alliet Stadium.

The superstar power forward was joined by his seven children and their families at the ceremony where Malone’s statue was revealed.

An unforgettable night with our Bulldog legend pic.twitter.com/pstaZINSMX — Bulldog Basketball 🐶🏀 (@LATechHoops) September 21, 2023

“I live every day for my family,” Malone said according to Reed Darcey of nola.com. “And I’ll fight for my family ’til the death. That’s what I believe in. I feel the same way about the people who touched my life in Ruston, Louisiana.”

The statue shows Malone unleashing one of his signature one-handed dunks at the rim.

Karl Malone Was A Legend At Louisiana Tech

Prior to being selected by the Jazz in the first round of the 1985 NBA Draft, Malone had a dominant three-year career at Louisiana Tech.

The “Mailman” averaged 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 93 games with the Bulldogs before beginning his Hall of Fame career in Utah.

“I’m humbled and honored to be sitting in front of you tonight. I’m just a boy Summerfield that someone believed in. I’m nothing without my mom and my family and I want to thank them for making me who I am. This place has been nothing but good to me.” —Karl Malone pic.twitter.com/Ks8N1SwRVB — LA Tech Sports (@LATechSports) September 21, 2023

Malone went on to become the Jazz’s franchise leader in points, rebounds, and minutes played, and ranks second in assists, and steals.

The bruising big man played 18 of his 19 seasons in Utah before joining the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2003-04 season.

Malone retired with career averages of 25.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010, and is a member of the league’s 50th and 75th-anniversary teams.

