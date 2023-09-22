UCLA Bruins Vs. Utah Utes Score Prediction, Game Day Storylines

On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
SALT LAKE CITY – We are around 24 hours away from the No. 11 Utah Utes kicking off their final season in the Pac-12 against the No. 22 UCLA Bruins which means it’s time for storylines and a game prediction.

Expectations are high for the Utes after they handled business against Weber State to round out out-of-conference play 3-0. However, this is where things get harder, not easier. The Pac-12 in its final season currently has eight teams ranked in the AP Top 25 and the Utes will have to get past six of them starting with the Bruins in order to three-peat as Pac-12 Champions with maybe a little more in store.

Before game day, make sure you are in the know about important storylines, and questions surrounding the game as well as a score prediction for UCLA versus Utah.

Three Storylines For UCLA Vs. Utah

  1. Cam Rising. There has been some buzz around this week. More than the previous two weeks against Baylor and Weber State, but equal to Florida. Do Ute fans get to see their beloved QB1 at long last? It’s feeling more possible than it has in a while, but no one is going to know for sure until when/if number seven goes running out on the field suited.
  2. Battle Of The Freshman Quarterbacks. If there is no Cam Rising for Utah, that means redshirt freshman Nate Johnson will be leading the charge. On the opposite side of the field, five-star freshman standout Dante Moore will be leading the UCLA Bruins. With that in mind, there is some fun potential to get a look at the bright future at quarterback in college football with this game- even if both parties will be going their separate ways moving forward.
  3. The Beginning Of The End. This game, along with all of the rest of the Pac-12 openers this weekend marks a moment of bittersweetness as the league will mostly dissolve after this season. It also looks to be one of the most epic seasons in conference history with the amount of talent and competitive teams on the roster for the “Conference of Champions.” For this game specifically, the Utes will be moving on to the Big 12 while the Bruins will be heading to the Big Ten in 2024. Don’t take these games and moments for granted. Fans are in for a treat, albeit a sad one watching the last chapter of a rich 108-year-old history. Savor. Every. Moment.

Two Questions Heading Into UCLA Vs. Utah

  1. Who Starts At Quarterback? Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Unfortunately, until Cam Rising is back this will continue to be a big question. Especially with the Utes entering conference play and a three-peat on the line. The longer they go without Rising in conference play, the less likely it is they take home a third title.
  2. Who Wins: Utah’s Run Defense Or UCLA’s Run Offense? This matchup is going to be fun. Right now, the Utah defense ranks 10th in the country and second in the Pac-12 in rush defense while UCLA currently ranks third in the country and first in rushing offense. Whoever is most effective in this battle wins the game.

UCLA Vs. Utah Score Prediction

Once again two predictions will be given for this game depending on who plays quarterback for the Utes on Saturday against the Bruins. While I appreciate very much what UCLA brings to the table, I think the home atmosphere keeps Utah undefeated for a week longer regardless.

  • With Nate Johnson: Utah 28, UCLA 24
  • With Cam Rising: Utah 35, UCLA 24

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

