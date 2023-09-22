Man suspected of killing his wife identified by police

ARCADIA, Duchesne County — A man who told 911 he killed his wife has been identified by police.

Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Brent Gilbert called dispatch on Sept. 21, and said he had killed his wife.

When deputies arrived, they found Brent Gilbert’s wife, Stacey Gilbert, dead in the home.

Brent Gilbert was taken into custody and transported to Uintah Basin Medical Center for treatment of a self-inflicted injury.

He has been treated and transported to Duchesne County Jail and booked for aggravated murder.

No other information has been released.