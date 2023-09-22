Utah Women’s Basketball Has Fun Playing Football With A Basketball

SALT LAKE CITY – Basketball season is just around the corner and while the Utah women are gearing up for another big season, they are also taking some time to have fun and enjoy football season.

Lynne Robert’s crew posted a fun video to Instagram on Thursday of the ladies playing a game of football with a basketball after one of their practices and didn’t look too bad doing it either.

Roberts hasn’t been shy about her admiration for Utah football and head coach Kyle Whittingham. In fact, she recently revealed to KSL Sports she’s taken a few cues from Whittingham’s recruiting approach and applied it to her team.

We Must Protect This House

Perhaps the best part of the video is BYU transfer Alyssa Blanck shouting out, “we must protect this house!”

For anyone unaware, Utah is an Under Armour school and that is the company’s slogan.

Additionally, Utah football fans of a certain age (approximately 2008-2010) will remember the days when that slogan was blasted through Rice-Eccles Stadium during every third down situation for the Utah defense.

With the 2008 Utah football team being inducted into the Crimson Club Hall of Fame this weekend, Blanck’s timing on the throwback could not have been more perfect. We personally think she nailed the impression.

Coming Up For Utah Women’s Basketball

Things get a little more real for the Utah women as they have their first media availability after practice next Tuesday and their first exhibition game on October 18 against Colorado State-Pueblo.

