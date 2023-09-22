On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women’s Basketball Has Fun Playing Football With A Basketball

Sep 22, 2023, 3:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Basketball season is just around the corner and while the Utah women are gearing up for another big season, they are also taking some time to have fun and enjoy football season.

Lynne Robert’s crew posted a fun video to Instagram on Thursday of the ladies playing a game of football with a basketball after one of their practices and didn’t look too bad doing it either.

Roberts hasn’t been shy about her admiration for Utah football and head coach Kyle Whittingham. In fact, she recently revealed to KSL Sports she’s taken a few cues from Whittingham’s recruiting approach and applied it to her team.

We Must Protect This House

Perhaps the best part of the video is BYU transfer Alyssa Blanck shouting out, “we must protect this house!”

For anyone unaware, Utah is an Under Armour school and that is the company’s slogan.

Additionally, Utah football fans of a certain age (approximately 2008-2010) will remember the days when that slogan was blasted through Rice-Eccles Stadium during every third down situation for the Utah defense.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Women’s Basketball (@utahwbb)

With the 2008 Utah football team being inducted into the Crimson Club Hall of Fame this weekend, Blanck’s timing on the throwback could not have been more perfect. We personally think she nailed the impression.

Coming Up For Utah Women’s Basketball

Things get a little more real for the Utah women as they have their first media availability after practice next Tuesday and their first exhibition game on October 18 against Colorado State-Pueblo.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Legend Andre Miller Visits Runnin’ Utes

All-time great Andre Miller showed up to Utah's practice to share some words of wisdom with the 2023-24 Runnin' Utes.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What’s Next In Major College Football Realignment? How About ‘Best-Of-The-Rest’ League

Now that the Power Five is about to become the Power Four, the schools left out of college football realignment are looking to stay relevant.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

UCLA Bruins Vs. Utah Utes Score Prediction, Game Day Storylines

We are around 24 hours away from the No. 11 Utah Utes kicking off their final season in the Pac-12 against the No. 22 UCLA Bruins.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Karl Malone Statue Unveiled At Louisiana Tech

Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone was honored with a new statue unveiled at his alma mater Louisiana Tech on Thursday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #22 Al Jefferson

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 22 is big man Al Jefferson.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s NIL Collective Launches Team-Wide Deal For Women’s Volleyball Program

BYU women's volleyball has a team-wide endorsement lined up through BYU's official collective.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Utah Women’s Basketball Has Fun Playing Football With A Basketball