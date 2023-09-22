Two people jump into action when school bus driver falls unconscious

On the Site:
Sep 22, 2023, 4:19 PM | Updated: 4:21 pm

BY ELIZA PACE


PROVO — A young woman jumped into action when the school bus driver, who was also her grandpa, fell unconscious at the wheel.

According to Provo Police Department, on Wednesday afternoon after all the children had been dropped off, a school bus driver had a medical episode and lost consciousness.

Fortunately, his granddaughter was with him and sprang into action shifting the gears into neutral and attempting to apply the brakes.

At the same time, Morris was passing on the street.

“Seeing the bus veering off the road onto the pavement, Connor ran alongside the vehicle and was able to gain entry and assist in bringing the bus to a stop,” Provo police said.

Kamryn McCurdy and Connor Morris are being honored by Provo Police with the Citizen Recognition Award.

“Both Kamryn and Connor were commended by Chief Beebe for their quick-thinking and decisive actions that prevented further damage to property, and safeguarded others from potential injuries,” Provo police said. “We’re glad to hear grandpa is doing well too.”

