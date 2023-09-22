Utah Legend Andre Miller Visits Runnin’ Utes

SALT LAKE CITY – Runnin’ Utes head coach Craig Smith has been very open about his appreciation for history and how he’s using it to help get Utah basketball back on track.

On Thursday, all-time great Andre Miller showed up to Utah’s practice to share some words of wisdom with the 2023-24 Utes as they start preparations to take another step forward in Smith’s third year.

It’s been a tough road for Utah basketball, but in the past two seasons they have shown some steady progress forward. Still, the Utes are in for a big season where they need to push forward even more, and getting inspiration from one of the best to ever do it in Andre Miller can’t hurt.

Always great to have Andre back in town to chat with our guys!! pic.twitter.com/iXzCLXEvPh — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) September 21, 2023

Up Next For Utah Basketball

The Runnin’ Utes will be cranking things up in preparation for Craig Smith’s third season at the helm soon starting with media availability on Tuesday after their practice.

Making things even more real, Utah recently released their full schedule for the 2023-24 season.

Utah will tip their season off starting November 1 with an exhibition game against Westminster and from there it is off to the races with their first official game on November 6 against Eastern Washington.

