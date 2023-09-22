On the Site:
Aaron Rodgers Details Recent Conversations With Jordan Love, Zach Wilson

Sep 22, 2023, 6:21 PM

SALT LAKE CITYNew York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed some of the recent conversations that he’s had with local NFL products Jordan Love and Zach Wilson.

The future Pro Football Hall of Fame member discusses some of his latest talks with his former Green Bay Packers teammate and current Jets teammate during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show with former NFL punter Pat McAfee.

RELATED: Pat McAfee Celebrates ‘LDS Thursday’ With Guest Host Kyle Van Noy

Rodgers joined McAfee on Friday, September 22.

Aaron Rodgers details texts with Jordan Love and Zach Wilson

Aaron Rodgers on Jordan Love and Packers

Rodgers was asked if Love’s success to start the 2023 season made the veteran signal-caller proud.

RELATED: Packers QB Jordan Love Records Hat Trick In NFL’s Week 2

“First of all, I think you’ve got to just not listen to any of those expectations outside the facility, outside your own mind, and I think he does a good job at that. He’s always had a good head on his shoulders,” Rodgers said of Love.

WARNING: Explicit language is featured in the video above

Rodgers continued by praising Love’s confidence as a reason for his success in taking over as Green Bay’s starter.

RELATED STORIES

“He put in a lot of great work last year that I think set him up to be confident. I think that’s what I saw in the preseason — he just looked very confident. He was throwing the ball well…Ball security is job security. So for him so far to not throw a pick in two games is really, really important. He’s been efficient.”

Love and the Packers opened the regular season with a blowout victory over one of their division rivals in the Chicago Bears. Rodgers said that he watched the game and  thought Love “played excellent” and that he was “really happy for him.”

Under Rodgers, the Packers were dominant in recent years against the Bears. During the season opener, Rodgers sent Love a text so the former USU standout would have the message on his phone after the game.

“I’m happy to see him picking up where I left off,” Rodgers said on Love beating the Bears. “I did send J a text right after the Bears — when they had pulled away — I sent him a message ’cause I wanted him to see it when he got back to his phone.”

Rodgers said that he believes Love will continue to improve throughout the season.

“The more he plays, the more I think he’s gonna shut people up. I’m happy for him. He’s a great kid,” Rodgers said of Green Bay’s new QB1.

Through two games this season, Love has thrown for 396 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s had a completion rate of 55.8 percent and a rating of 118.8.

The Packers currently own a 1-1 record this season.

Green Bay’s next game is at home against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

Aaron Rodgers on Zach Wilson and Jets

Following Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury in New York’s season opener, Wilson was named the Jets starting quarterback once again.

Rodgers said that he talks with the former BYU star on a regular basis.

RELATED: Jets QB Zach Wilson Throws Laser To Garrett Wilson For Touchdown Against Cowboys

“I talk to Zach all the time. That’s my guy. We talk, you know, every single day and [I’m] pulling for him. Just want him to go out and play free and confident this week.”

Through the first two weeks of the season, Wilson has thrown for 310 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 54.2 percent completion rate. He’s also run the ball nine times for 42 yards and posted a rating of 53.3.

The Jets are 1-1 entering Week 3. New York’s next game is at home against the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS.

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Aaron Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. Love, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Prior to the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his first two seasons in the league, Wilson passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Aaron Rodgers Details Recent Conversations With Jordan Love, Zach Wilson