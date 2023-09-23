On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

8 officers ‘justified’ in shooting, killing of gunman who killed police dog

Sep 22, 2023, 7:31 PM

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM 


KSL.com

SOUTH JORDAN — Eight police officers involved in a deadly confrontation with an armed man, who was an employee with the Utah Department of Corrections and a member of the Utah National Guard, were legally justified in shooting and killing the man in February of 2022.

That’s the conclusion announced Friday by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Zachary Tyler Alvarenga, 25, of West Jordan, was shot and killed by officers from multiple agencies following a series of events that lasted between six and eight hours and culminated in a parking lot at 1750 W. 11400 South in South Jordan where Alvarenga shot and killed a police K-9.

On Feb. 17, 2022, a woman — who used to be one of Alvarenga’s co-workers — called 911 to report that he was threatening her with a gun, according to District Attorney Sim Gill’s report. West Jordan police spotted Alvarenga and attempted to pull him over, but he fled and an ensuing chase was terminated for safety concerns.

Alvarenga later showed up in the parking lot of the woman’s apartment complex and police were called, but he again successfully fled from officers.

That afternoon, the woman’s husband contacted police to say that Alvarenga had brandished a gun at them. Police located Alvarenga for a third time, but this time loosely followed him in unmarked vehicles and called for a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter to assist, according to the report. Police say they also called Alvarenga on his phone to try and get him to surrender.

Shooting scene

Eight police officers involved in a deadly confrontation with an armed man, who was an employee with the Utah Department of Corrections and a member of the Utah National Guard, were legally justified in shooting and killing the man in February of 2022. (Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV)

Just after 7 p.m., after driving for about two hours — going to Springville and back to Salt Lake County — Alvarenga stopped in South Jordan to refuel his vehicle. Officers got into position and were able to successfully spike his tires as he left a gas station. But Alvarenga continued to drive as officers from multiple agencies followed him. Alvarenga drove for six more minutes before being stopped by a red light near 11400 South and Redwood Road. He then got out and ran into a nearby parking lot.

Police K-9 “Maya” was released and caught up with Alvarenga, who then “turned and fired one round at the K-9, hitting and fatally injuring her. Three officers returned fire. Mr. Alvarenga briefly continued running and then fell to the ground,” the report states.

Officers took cover behind a police truck and began yelling orders to Alvarenga to show them his hands. But four minutes later, while still on the ground, Alvarenga retrieved his gun and “began manipulating it,” according to the report. Two minutes later, while Alvarenga is still on the ground on his stomach facing away from the officers, he turned in the direction of officers and lifted his elbow and forearm, prompting five officers to shoot, Gill said.

Zachary Tyler Alvarenga

Zachary Tyler Alvarenga (Alvarenga family)

The district attorney said up to 20 rounds were fired by police during the first volley of shots, followed by 31 more rounds from both handguns and rifles. An autopsy determined Alvarenga died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Gill said he had a lot of body camera videos, surveillance videos, and video recorded from the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter to review in making his decision. The video from the helicopter shows officers spiking his tires as well as Maya chasing Alvarenga across the parking lot. The moment Maya was shot was also captured in heartbreaking video, as well as an officer picking up the wounded dog and taking her away from the scene to get help.

Maya, a 6½-year-old Belgian Malinois from the West Jordan Police Department, was killed by Alvarenga.

The eight officers determined to be legally justified in using deadly force are Taylor Longmore, Tyler Webster, Bo Reier and Aaron Curtis from the West Jordan Police Department; Cody Pender and Jerry Valdez from the Unified Police Department; and Wayne Henderson and Jennifer Rosse from the South Jordan Police Department.

The Utah National Guard says Alvarenga joined in 2019 and was a parachute rigger assigned to Alpha Company, Group Support Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group. He had also been employed by the Corrections Department and worked at the Utah State Prison for about seven months before his death,

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Tim Ballard...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com 

Investigative reports question whether ex-Operation Underground Railroad CEO misled donors

The anti-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad and its founder and former CEO Tim Ballard may have misled donors for years about purported "rescue" missions, according to investigative documents obtained from a local and federal investigation by KSL.com on Friday.

17 minutes ago

Tina Marie Jones...

Mike Anderson

Family of missing woman concerned about her safety, mental illness

Some faraway shots of surveillance video from August 16th mark the last time 52-year-old Tina Marie Jones was seen in public.

1 hour ago

Martin Fernandez...

Erin Cox

Medical interpreter works with same unit that saved him some 30 years ago

No one plans to start life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and even more so when English is not their native language.  

2 hours ago

A construction company cut through 1,300 communication cables while boring into the road in Logan o...

Cimaron Neugebauer

Fiber Cut: Thousands face large-scale fiber optic internet outage lasting for days in Cache County

A construction company had cut through 1,300 communication cables while boring into a road in Logan, causing a two-day broadband Internet outage.

2 hours ago

FILE: State Route 201 got a quick fix from a paving company after a crash damaged the road. (Jay Ha...

Eliza Pace

Construction to cause delays on I-215 in SLC this weekend

Those heading out this weekend may run into traffic delays. The Utah Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for heavy delays due to construction on Interstate 215 this weekend.

3 hours ago

Elk Ridge explosion scene...

Cary Schwanitz

Man killed after home explodes in Elk Ridge

KSL has confirmed a home explosion in Elk Ridge, just southeast of Payson.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

8 officers ‘justified’ in shooting, killing of gunman who killed police dog