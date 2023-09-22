Stevenson Sylvester Pays Homage To Utah Football Past, Present

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2008 Utah football team will be inducted into the Crimson Club Hall of Fame this weekend and to celebrate Stevenson Sylvester narrated a hype video for the Utes as they go into their final year of Pac-12 play.

Sylvester was a key player for the undefeated Utes in their run to the Sugar Bowl and defeat of the Alabama Crimson Tide 15 years ago.

These days Sylvester can be found calling Utah football games on the sidelines for radio as well as giving Sunday breakdowns for KSL Sports.

Believe, We Were Used To Being The Underdogs…

The overlooked, the ignored, but we believed in ourselves, in our team, and in our family. So, we set the stage and now, we’ve turned on the lights. Fight for what is ours. Fight for the future. Fight to prove the doubters wrong. We are Utah. We are here to stay. A Utah Man, Am I.

Much like 2008, the Utes are in a precarious spot. Well positioned to three-peat as Pac-12 Champions but doubted due to early injuries. Doubted because of how conference realignment has currently played out.

There is a lot for Utah football to prove now, just like then. It all starts Saturday against UCLA in conference play.

Will Utah rise to the occasion in 2023? Will they shock the world like their brothers in 2004 and 2008?

At the moment, it feels like college football is a tad on the fence about the Utes, but could unwavering belief propel them to new heights while pundits are busy looking elsewhere?

Only time will tell. The stage is set for something special, if the Utes are ready to take it. Seeing a team that rose to the occasion and more get their recognition this Saturday afternoon could be just the inspiration Utah needs to dig a little deeper and push a little harder to make that final statement.

