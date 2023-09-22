On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Stevenson Sylvester Pays Homage To Utah Football Past, Present

Sep 22, 2023, 7:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2008 Utah football team will be inducted into the Crimson Club Hall of Fame this weekend and to celebrate Stevenson Sylvester narrated a hype video for the Utes as they go into their final year of Pac-12 play.

Sylvester was a key player for the undefeated Utes in their run to the Sugar Bowl and defeat of the Alabama Crimson Tide 15 years ago.

These days Sylvester can be found calling Utah football games on the sidelines for radio as well as giving Sunday breakdowns for KSL Sports.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Football (@utahfootball)

Believe, We Were Used To Being The Underdogs…

The overlooked, the ignored, but we believed in ourselves, in our team, and in our family. So, we set the stage and now, we’ve turned on the lights. Fight for what is ours. Fight for the future. Fight to prove the doubters wrong. We are Utah. We are here to stay. A Utah Man, Am I.

Much like 2008, the Utes are in a precarious spot. Well positioned to three-peat as Pac-12 Champions but doubted due to early injuries. Doubted because of how conference realignment has currently played out.

There is a lot for Utah football to prove now, just like then. It all starts Saturday against UCLA in conference play.

Will Utah rise to the occasion in 2023? Will they shock the world like their brothers in 2004 and 2008?

At the moment, it feels like college football is a tad on the fence about the Utes, but could unwavering belief propel them to new heights while pundits are busy looking elsewhere?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Only time will tell. The stage is set for something special, if the Utes are ready to take it. Seeing a team that rose to the occasion and more get their recognition this Saturday afternoon could be just the inspiration Utah needs to dig a little deeper and push a little harder to make that final statement.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 9 Brighton Bengals Narrowly Defeat East Leopards At Home

The No. 9 Brighton Bengals beat the East Leopards, 21-20, in the week seven KSL Sports Game Night Live game of the week.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Drops Hype Video To Kick Off First Big 12 Game

BYU football released a hype video before its first-ever Big 12 Conference game on the gridiron.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. Kansas: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

It's go time for BYU in the Big 12 Conference. How will they fare against Kansas?

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

After Two Long Years, BYU Set For Historic Big 12 Debut Against Kansas

It's finally time to square off in a Big 12 Conference game.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aaron Rodgers Details Recent Conversations With Jordan Love, Zach Wilson

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed some of the recent conversations that he's had with local NFL products Jordan Love and Zach Wilson.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Legend Andre Miller Visits Runnin’ Utes

All-time great Andre Miller showed up to Utah's practice to share some words of wisdom with the 2023-24 Runnin' Utes.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Stevenson Sylvester Pays Homage To Utah Football Past, Present