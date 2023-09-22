BYU Drops Hype Video To Kick Off First Big 12 Game

LAWRENCE, Kan. – BYU football is preparing to play a historic game on Saturday. The Cougars will face Kansas in the Cougars’ first Big 12 Conference game.

Like any prominent college football team these days, a Friday night hype video was dropped to recognize the moment.

The hype video was titled “A New Era” and featured clips from BYU’s past while incorporating highlights from BYU’s non-conference matchups this season.

Eighth-year BYU head coach Kalani Sitake expressed the historic nature of Saturday’s game against Kansas earlier this week.

“This is our opening game in the Big 12 Conference. We’re never going to get this back again,” Sitake said. “So I need these guys to understand the seriousness of this situation and why there needs to be a huge sense of urgency for us to get to a position where we can play our best.”

BYU is 0-1 all-time against Kansas. The lone previous meeting was in the 1992 Aloha Bowl. Kansas won 23-20 after the Cougars three field goal attempts throughout the game.

BYU (3-0) vs. Kansas (3-0)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m.

