No. 9 Brighton Bengals Narrowly Defeat East Leopards At Home

Sep 22, 2023, 9:43 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 9 Brighton Bengals beat the East Leopards, 21-20, in the week seven KSL Sports Game Night Live game of the week.

Heading into the matchup, Brighton had won 14 of their last 16 games. East had lost its previous game to the Olympus Titans.

With the win, the Bengals improved to 6-1 on the season.

East Leopards Fall To Brighton Bengals In Week 7’s Game Night Live

First Half

The Leopards started with the ball but immediately went three-and-out thanks to suffocating defense by the Bengals.

East brought similar energy on defense to start the game with back-to-back three-and-outs.

The Leopards pinned the Bengals inside their own five-yard line with a great punt.

East found some momentum on offense with a few quality runs.

After a penalty in the red zone pushed the Leopards back, a fumble gave Brighton the ball back with less than a minute in the first quarter.

The Bengals would open the second quarter with the ball. On the first play following the break, Jack Johnson found Nash Matheson on the sideline who ran it in for the touchdown.

On East’s next possession, they would fumble for a second time, giving Brighton the ball in a scoring position.

With their backs against the wall, the Leopards stuffed the Bengals on fourth down to regain possession.

East was able to pick up a couple of first downs, but ultimately ended up punting back to Brighton with five minutes left in the half.

The Leopards got some turnover redemption by intercepting Brighton’s QB near the 20-yard line.

East found themselves right in front of the goalline on fourth down. They went with the QB sneak for the score.

The Bengals couldn’t get into scoring range on their final possession of the half.

East and Brighton went into halftime tied, 7-7.

Second Half

Brighton took less than two minutes to go 65 yards and score on their first possession in the second half.

QB Jack Johnson kept the ball and crossed the plane for the Bengals.

East responded in a highlight fashion.

Nasio Otukolo broke through the Brighton defense and ran 80 yards for a touchdown.

Otukolo’s score tied the game at 14.

Following the offensive fireworks to start the half, both sides picked up the intensity on defense.

Neither East nor Brighton got very far on their following possession.

The Bengals put together a great drive that ended in a second touchdown for Nash Matheson.

Brighton got the ball back but nearly lost it after an errant snap got away from sophomore QB Bubba Ellis.

The Bengals starting quarterback, Jack Johnson, injured his knee and had to leave the game.

The third quarter came to an end with Brighton leading East, 21-14.

The fourth quarter saw a lot of defense from both sides.

After getting the ball back with three minutes in the fourth, East looked down the field and couldn’t connect. But, a pass interference on the Bengals set the Leopards up in Brighton territory.

With 12 seconds left, East got in the end zone. They decided to go for two and the win, but Brighton held them up to hold onto a one-point lead.

East fought hard but came up just short. Brighton pulls out the 21-20 win in front of the home crowd.

Game Night Live in Week 8

Next week, Game Night Live will see  Lone Peak travel to Lehi for a match against Skyridge.

Kickoff between the Knights and Falcons is scheduled for Friday, September 29 at 7 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the high school football season on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis, and rankings, follow us on social.

Want more coverage of Game Night Live and Utah High School Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

