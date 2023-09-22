Weber Warriors Upset No. 7 Syracuse Titans After Stellar Second Half

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber Warriors played the No. 7 Syracuse Titans on the road and emerged victorious after a fourth-quarter touchdown gave them the lead.

Weber defeated Syracuse, 27-26.

RELATED: KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 7

Week 7 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Region 1

Fremont Silverwolves 0 @ No. 16 Davis Darts 42

The Davis Darts shut out the Fremont Silverwolves as they improved to 6-1 on the season. Davis QB Tradon Bessinger threw four passing touchdowns, including a near-40-yard dot to Easton Frasure early in the second half. Five different Darts players recorded a touchdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davis High Football (@davishighfootball)

Farmington Phoenix 43 @ Layton Lancers 21

The Farmington Phoenix blew out the Layton Lancers after dominating the home team in the second half. Farmington outscored Layton 27-14 in the second half.Late in the first quarter, the Phoenix scored on an 86-yard punt return.

Weber Warriors 27 @ No. 7 Syracuse Titans 26

The Weber Warriors upset the Syracuse Titans after a late touchdown gave them a one-point lead. Syracuse’s DJ Mayes posted a hat trick with three receiving touchdowns. Bauer Mcauley caught the game-winning touchdown for Weber in the fourth. After scoring 20 points in the first half, Weber held Syracuse to just 6 points in the second half.

Region 2

No. 20 Bingham Miners 47 @ No. 14 Herriman Mustangs 38

Highlight plays came rolling in as the Bingham Miners beat the Herriman Mustangs on Friday. Bingham scored three touchdowns from 75 or more yards. Blake Shafer caught a 76-yard bomb in the first quarter, Chase Swensen returned a kick for 90 yards, and Carson Sudbury took a handoff 80 yards to the house. Bingham picks up their third win over Herriman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @minersfb

No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers 55 @ Riverton Silverwolves 12

The Corner Canyon Chargers continued their run of dominance with a big win over the Riverton Silverwolves. Utah QB commit Isaac Wilson threw four passing touchdowns. Bryton Brady and Drew Whatcott both had two touchdowns for the Chargers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corner Canyon High Football (@cornercanyonhighfootball)

Copper Hills Grizzlies 22 @ No. 8 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 27

A big third quarter from the Copper Hills Grizzlies wasn’t enough to overcome the 24-7 lead that the Mountain Ridge Sentinels built by halftime. Mountain Ridge’s Semisi Kinikini recorded three rushing touchdowns and Copper Hills’ Ty Cogswell had two receiving touchdowns.

Region 3

No. 2 American Fork Cavemen 14 @ No. 19 Lone Peak Knights 17

The Lone Peak Knights gave the American Fork Cavemen their first loss of the season behind the support of the Lone Peak fans. The Cavemen scored all of their points in the first quarter and then got shut out by the Knights. Matthias Nawahine returned a pick in the fourth quarter that helped Lone Peak come back and win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afhs Cavemen (@americanforkhigh)

No. 3 Skyridge Falcons 35 @ No. 6 Lehi Pioneers 17

The Skyridge Falcons remain undefeated after holding the Lehi Pioneers to two touchdowns. Skyridge scored five touchdowns, three on the ground and two through the air. Carter Sheffield posted two rushing touchdowns for the Falcons.

Westlake Thunder 7 @ No. 5 Pleasant Grove Vikings 35

The Pleasant Grove Vikings improved to 7-0 after holding the Westlake Thunder to one score on Friday. Carson Rasmussen and Bronco Winterton each had two touchdowns for the Vikings. Aiden Bayless had Westlake’s sole touchdown.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports