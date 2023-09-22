On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Olympus Upsets No. 18 Alta After Four Overtime Periods

Sep 22, 2023, 10:41 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Olympus Titans took down the Alta Hawks after four overtime periods, 35-33.

No. 18 Alta Hawks 33 @ Olympus Titans 35

After the Hawks failed to score in the fourth overtime, Ty Seagle threw a game-winning pass to lift the Titans. The game was tied at 14-14 at halftime. Both teams socred touchdowns in the final quarter, including a score by Alta’s Matt McKea to force overtime with a couple minutes left in the fourth quarter. Chase Moseley led the Titans with three touchdown passes.

RELATED STORIES

Week 7 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Region 4

Taylorsville Warriors 26 @ Cyprus Pirates 48 (Thursday, September 21)

The Cyprus Pirates took down the Taylorsville Warriors on Thursday, 48-26. After owning a 16-14 lead at the break, the Pirates scored 32 points in the second half to run away with the contest. Taylorsville was limited to 12 points over the final 24 minutes of action. Skyler Armenta led the Pirates with five total touchdowns.

Kearns Cougars 6 @ No. 24 Granger Lancers 33 (Thursday, September 21)

The Granger Lancers crushed the Kearns Cougars on Thursday evening, 33-6. Granger scored 33 points over the opening three quarters of the game before Kearns scored a touchdown to end the night. Carson Su’esu’e led the Lancers with four touchdown passes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Granger Football (@homeofthelancers)

West Jordan Jaguars 28 @ Hunter Wolverines 20 (Thursday, September 21)

The West Jordan Jaguars held off the Hunter Wolverines for a 28-20 win on Thursday. West Jordan took a big lead in the first half and went into the halftime break with a 28-7 lead. Hunter scored 13 points over the final two quarters while also holding the Jaguars scoreless. However, the early deficit was too much for the Wolverines, and the Jaguars held on for the win. Jackson Roybal led West Jordan with three touchdown passes.

Region 5

No. 15 Box Elder Bees 31 @ Viewmont Vikings 28

The Box Elder Bees beat the Viewmont Vikings on Friday evening, 31-28. Ethan Barber made a 20-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Bees a three-point victory. Dax Sumko led Box Elder with a pair of rushing scores. The Bees stayed undefeated with the win.

Northridge Knights 16 @ Bonneville Lakers 34

The Bonneville Lakers beat the Northridge Knights on Friday night, 34-16. After a 7-7 opening quarter, the Lakers went on a 27-0 run over the next 24 minutes of game time to take control of the game. Mason Tanner led Bonneville with two rushing touchdowns.

Clearfield Falcons 14 @ Bountiful Redhawks 67

The Bountiful Redhawks blasted the Clearfield Falcons on Friday, 67-14. The Redhawks scored all of their points in the first half, including 40 in the opening quarter. Emmerson Geilman led Bountiful with three touchdown passes.

No. 23 Roy Royals 51 @ Woods Cross Wildcats 17

The Roy Royals ran past the Woods Cross Wildcats, 51-17. The Wildcats owned a 3-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter. The Royals responded with a 20-point second quarter to take control. Dru Gardner led the Royals with three touchdown passes.

Region 6

No. 10 West Panthers 57 @ Skyline Eagles 9

The West Panthers soundly defeated the Skyline Eagles, 57-9. West used a 37-3 halftime lead to coast in the second half. Isaiah SueSue led West with five touchdown passes.

Region 7

No. 4 Timpview Thunderbirds 48 @ Cedar Valley Aviators 10

The Timpview Thunderbirds crushed the Cedar Valley Aviators, 48-10. The T-Birds used a 28-point second quarter to propel themselves to the big win. Cedar Valley was held to a field goal before scoring a touchdown late in the game. Helaman Casuga led Timpview with six total touchdowns.

Orem Tigers 14 @ Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 31

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles tamed the Orem Tigers on Friday, 31-14. Orem owned a 7-0 lead at the break. After halftime, the Golden Eagles went on a 31-7 run over the final 24 minutes of action. Banks Jackson led Maple Mountain with three total touchdowns.

No. 13 Springville Red Devils 34 @ Wasatch Wasps 20

The Springville Red Devils beat the Wasatch Wasps on Friday, 34-20. The Wasps were up 7-0 before the Red Devils went on a 27-7 scoring run over the second and third quarters. Tevita Valeti scored four rushing touchdowns to lead Springville.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 22 Provo Sneaks Past Payson With Late Touchdown From Aston

All of the results in the 4A classification from the seventh week of the 2023 high school football season from KSL Sports.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber Warriors Upset No. 7 Syracuse Titans After Stellar Second Half

All of the results in the 6A classification from the seventh week of the 2023 high school football season from KSL Sports.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 9 Brighton Bengals Narrowly Defeat East Leopards At Home

The No. 9 Brighton Bengals beat the East Leopards, 21-20, in the week seven KSL Sports Game Night Live game of the week.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Drops Hype Video To Kick Off First Big 12 Game

BYU football released a hype video before its first-ever Big 12 Conference game on the gridiron.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. Kansas: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

It's go time for BYU in the Big 12 Conference. How will they fare against Kansas?

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stevenson Sylvester Pays Homage To Utah Football Past, Present

Stevenson Sylvester narrated a hype video paying homage to Utah football past and present as the 2008 Utes get inducted into the CCHOF.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Olympus Upsets No. 18 Alta After Four Overtime Periods