Olympus Upsets No. 18 Alta After Four Overtime Periods

SALT LAKE CITY – The Olympus Titans took down the Alta Hawks after four overtime periods, 35-33.

No. 18 Alta Hawks 33 @ Olympus Titans 35

After the Hawks failed to score in the fourth overtime, Ty Seagle threw a game-winning pass to lift the Titans. The game was tied at 14-14 at halftime. Both teams socred touchdowns in the final quarter, including a score by Alta’s Matt McKea to force overtime with a couple minutes left in the fourth quarter. Chase Moseley led the Titans with three touchdown passes.

Week 7 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Region 4

Taylorsville Warriors 26 @ Cyprus Pirates 48 (Thursday, September 21)

The Cyprus Pirates took down the Taylorsville Warriors on Thursday, 48-26. After owning a 16-14 lead at the break, the Pirates scored 32 points in the second half to run away with the contest. Taylorsville was limited to 12 points over the final 24 minutes of action. Skyler Armenta led the Pirates with five total touchdowns.

Kearns Cougars 6 @ No. 24 Granger Lancers 33 (Thursday, September 21)

The Granger Lancers crushed the Kearns Cougars on Thursday evening, 33-6. Granger scored 33 points over the opening three quarters of the game before Kearns scored a touchdown to end the night. Carson Su’esu’e led the Lancers with four touchdown passes.

West Jordan Jaguars 28 @ Hunter Wolverines 20 (Thursday, September 21)

The West Jordan Jaguars held off the Hunter Wolverines for a 28-20 win on Thursday. West Jordan took a big lead in the first half and went into the halftime break with a 28-7 lead. Hunter scored 13 points over the final two quarters while also holding the Jaguars scoreless. However, the early deficit was too much for the Wolverines, and the Jaguars held on for the win. Jackson Roybal led West Jordan with three touchdown passes.

Region 5

No. 15 Box Elder Bees 31 @ Viewmont Vikings 28

The Box Elder Bees beat the Viewmont Vikings on Friday evening, 31-28. Ethan Barber made a 20-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Bees a three-point victory. Dax Sumko led Box Elder with a pair of rushing scores. The Bees stayed undefeated with the win.

Northridge Knights 16 @ Bonneville Lakers 34

The Bonneville Lakers beat the Northridge Knights on Friday night, 34-16. After a 7-7 opening quarter, the Lakers went on a 27-0 run over the next 24 minutes of game time to take control of the game. Mason Tanner led Bonneville with two rushing touchdowns.

Clearfield Falcons 14 @ Bountiful Redhawks 67

The Bountiful Redhawks blasted the Clearfield Falcons on Friday, 67-14. The Redhawks scored all of their points in the first half, including 40 in the opening quarter. Emmerson Geilman led Bountiful with three touchdown passes.

No. 23 Roy Royals 51 @ Woods Cross Wildcats 17

The Roy Royals ran past the Woods Cross Wildcats, 51-17. The Wildcats owned a 3-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter. The Royals responded with a 20-point second quarter to take control. Dru Gardner led the Royals with three touchdown passes.

Region 6

No. 10 West Panthers 57 @ Skyline Eagles 9

The West Panthers soundly defeated the Skyline Eagles, 57-9. West used a 37-3 halftime lead to coast in the second half. Isaiah SueSue led West with five touchdown passes.

Region 7

No. 4 Timpview Thunderbirds 48 @ Cedar Valley Aviators 10

The Timpview Thunderbirds crushed the Cedar Valley Aviators, 48-10. The T-Birds used a 28-point second quarter to propel themselves to the big win. Cedar Valley was held to a field goal before scoring a touchdown late in the game. Helaman Casuga led Timpview with six total touchdowns.

Orem Tigers 14 @ Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 31

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles tamed the Orem Tigers on Friday, 31-14. Orem owned a 7-0 lead at the break. After halftime, the Golden Eagles went on a 31-7 run over the final 24 minutes of action. Banks Jackson led Maple Mountain with three total touchdowns.

No. 13 Springville Red Devils 34 @ Wasatch Wasps 20

The Springville Red Devils beat the Wasatch Wasps on Friday, 34-20. The Wasps were up 7-0 before the Red Devils went on a 27-7 scoring run over the second and third quarters. Tevita Valeti scored four rushing touchdowns to lead Springville.

