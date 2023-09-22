No. 22 Provo Sneaks Past Payson With Late Touchdown From Aston

SALT LAKE CITY – The Provo Bulldogs beat the Payson Lions on Friday night, 26-23.

No. 22 Provo Bulldogs 26 @ Payson Lions 23

Soakai Aston scored the game-winning touchdown with four and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter. Aston and Tagai Lesa each scored for the Bulldogs. Kade Edwards led Payson with two rushing scores.

Week 7 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Region 8

Mountain West View Bruins 14 @ Timpanogos Timberwolves 30

The Timpanogos Timberwolves took down the Mountain View Bruins on Friday, 30-14. The T-Wolves jumped out to an early 20-0 lead in the first quarter and coasted to victory in the second half. Easton Bretzing led Timpanogos with three touchdown passes.

Region 9

Pine View Panthers 15 @ Cedar Reds 28

The Cedar Red beat the Pine View Panthers, 28-15. The Reds scored a touchdown in all four quarters of the contest. Tredyn Elliott led Cedar with two rushing touchdowns.

Snow Canyon Warriors 42 @ Hurricane Tigers 14

The Snow Canyon Warriors soundly defeated the Hurricane Tigers on Friday evening, 42-14. The Warriors scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the game’s first three quarters. The Warriors also shut out the Tigers in the second half. Talan Kelly had four touchdown passes to lead Snow Canyon.

Dixie Flyers 27 @ Desert Hills Thunder 16

The Dixie Flyers came back in the fourth quarter to take down the Desert Hills Thunder on Friday, 27-16. After an even opening quarter, the Thunder went on a 17-7 run in the final 12 minutes of the first half to take control of the contest. However, in the second half, the Flyers went on a 13-2 run in the final quarter. Dixie scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:01 left to play. Wyatt Truman was responsible for the winning score.

Region 10

Hillcrest Huskies 20 @ Murray Spartans 31

The Murray Spartans beat the Hillcrest Huskies, 31-20. The Spartans shut out the Huskies over the final half and secured the win. Alexander Bojorquez led Murray with two total touchdowns.

No. 12 Park City Miners 42 @ Cottonwood Colts 7

The Park City Miners ran past the Cottonwood Colts on Friday, 42-7. Park City shut out the Colts in all but one quarter and limited the home team to a single touchdown. Four Miners scored rushing touchdowns in the game.

Jordan Beetdiggers 20 @ Tooele Buffaloes 555

The Tooele Buffaloes stomped the Jordan Beetdiggers on Friday, 55-20. After a scoreless first quarter by the Buffaloes, Tooele went on a 55-13 run over the final 36 minutes of the night. Britton Rosser led the Buffaloes with three rushing touchdowns.

Region 11

Mountain Crest Mustangs 28 @ No. 21 Ridgeline Riverhawks 34 (Thursday, September 21)

The Ridgeline Riverhawks held off a late push from the Mountain Crest Mustangs for a 34-28 win on Thursday night. The Riverhawks opened the night by taking a 7-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter. After both teams scored touchdowns in the second quarter, the Mustangs scored for the second time with a touchdown late in the second half and the game was tied at 14-14 at the halftime break. In the third quarter, Ridgeline scored 20 unanswered points to take control of the game. Mountain Crest made a late push with a pair of touchdowns in the final 3:05 of game time but couldn’t overcome the Riverhawks’ third quarter run. Krew Jones and Jackson Lindsay led Ridgeline with two rushing touchdowns apiece.

Bear River Bears 10 @ Green Canyon Wolves 20

The Green Canyon Wolves beat the Bear River Bears on Friday, 20-10. The Bears owned a 10-3 lead at halftime. However, after the break, the Wolves pitched a shutout while scoring a pair of touchdowns and a field goal. Eric Oates and Payton Wilson each scored for Green Canyon.

No. 17 Sky View Bobcats 69 @ Logan Grizzlies 18

The Sky View Bobcats ran past the Logan Grizzlies, 69-18. Sky View used a 41-point second quarter to propel itself to victory. Brevin Egbert led the Bobcats with five rushing touchdowns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky View High (@sv.bobcats)

Non-region

Salem Hills Skyhawks 27 @ Uintah Utes 20

The Salem Hills Skyhawks beat the Uintah Utes, 27-20. The Skyhawks scored a game-winning touchdown with 1:39 left in the fourth quarter. Ledger Holmes led Salem Hills with three touchdown passes.

Stansbury Stallions 20 @ No. 11 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 62

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs stormed past the Stansbury Stallions on Friday, 62-20. Following a scoreless opening quarter, Crimson Cliffs scored four touchdowns before halftime and took a 28-7 lead into the break. The Mustangs cruised in the second half, 34-13, for the 42-point win. Steele Barben led Crimson Cliffs with four total touchdowns.

