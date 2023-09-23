BYU vs. Kansas: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Lawrence
Sep 23, 2023, 9:30 AM
LAWRENCE, Kan. – BYU/Kansas is one of the top matchups in the Big 12 Conference slate for week four.
It’s a historic stage for BYU as the Cougars are gearing up for their first league game since joining the conference officially on July 1, 2023.
#BYU’s Big 12 debut will be played here in Lawrence.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/RtQ7DCbxmV
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023
Both teams come into the matchup with perfect 3-0 records. They would love nothing more than to extend those unbeaten marks to 4-0, while also going to 1-0 in Big 12 play.
KSL Sports will be on location with coverage from inside David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Follow along with this story for in-game updates, analysis, and highlights throughout the game.
BYU (3-0) vs. Kansas (3-0)
Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)
Series History
Kansas leads the all-time series, 1-0. The lone meeting before today was in the 1992 Aloha Bowl. BYU started Steve Young’s younger brother, Tom Young at quarterback.
The Cougars lost 23-20.
Here are some highlights from the KSL Sports Archive on the game.
BYU/Kansas Game Day Reading
- BYU vs. Kansas Preview & Score Prediction
- After two long years, BYU is finally set to play in a Big 12 Conference football game
- Injury report for BYU heading into today’s matchup against Kansas
- BYU WR Darius Lassiter could face his brother, Kansas DB Kwinton Lassiter
- How will BYU stop Jayhawk QB Jalon Daniels?
- Kansas coach Lance Leipold ruffled some feathers calling BYU “mature” due to age
- BYU Fan paints the sky with a message before the Kansas game
- Sell Out crowd expected for today’s game
- BYU’s uniform combination versus Kansas
- Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 4
Who to follow on social media during the BYU/Kansas football game
- KSL Sports: Instagram | Facebook | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube
- Mitch Harper, BYU Insider: Cougar Tracks Podcast | Instagram | Threads | X
- Matt Baiamonte, Cougar Sports Saturday host: Instagram | X
- Jeremiah Jensen, KSL 5 TV: Threads | X
- Hans Olsen, KSL Sports Zone/BYU Football Radio Analyst: Instagram | Threads | X
- Patrick Kinahan, KSL Sports Zone: X
- Mykey, KSL Sports Live Producer: Threads | Instagram
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.