BYU vs. Kansas: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Lawrence

Sep 23, 2023, 9:30 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAWRENCE, Kan. – BYU/Kansas is one of the top matchups in the Big 12 Conference slate for week four.

It’s a historic stage for BYU as the Cougars are gearing up for their first league game since joining the conference officially on July 1, 2023.

Both teams come into the matchup with perfect 3-0 records. They would love nothing more than to extend those unbeaten marks to 4-0, while also going to 1-0 in Big 12 play.

KSL Sports will be on location with coverage from inside David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Follow along with this story for in-game updates, analysis, and highlights throughout the game.

BYU (3-0) vs. Kansas (3-0)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Series History

Kansas leads the all-time series, 1-0. The lone meeting before today was in the 1992 Aloha Bowl. BYU started Steve Young’s younger brother, Tom Young at quarterback.

The Cougars lost 23-20.

Here are some highlights from the KSL Sports Archive on the game.

BYU/Kansas Game Day Reading

Who to follow on social media during the BYU/Kansas football game

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL Sports

Vince Vaughn Makes Age Joke About BYU On College Gameday

College Gameday crew made BYU/Kansas predictions.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah’s Nate Johnson Likely To Start Against UCLA

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports Nate Johnson will suit up for Utah against UCLA after positive buzz about Cam Rising earlier in the week.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 22 Provo Sneaks Past Payson With Late Touchdown From Aston

All of the results in the 4A classification from the seventh week of the 2023 high school football season from KSL Sports.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olympus Upsets No. 18 Alta After Four Overtime Periods

All of the results in the 5A classification from the seventh week of the 2023 high school football season from KSL Sports.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber Warriors Upset No. 7 Syracuse Titans After Stellar Second Half

All of the results in the 6A classification from the seventh week of the 2023 high school football season from KSL Sports.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 9 Brighton Bengals Narrowly Defeat East Leopards At Home

The No. 9 Brighton Bengals beat the East Leopards, 21-20, in the week seven KSL Sports Game Night Live game of the week.

15 hours ago

