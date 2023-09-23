BYU vs. Kansas: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. – BYU/Kansas is one of the top matchups in the Big 12 Conference slate for week four.

It’s a historic stage for BYU as the Cougars are gearing up for their first league game since joining the conference officially on July 1, 2023.

Both teams come into the matchup with perfect 3-0 records. They would love nothing more than to extend those unbeaten marks to 4-0, while also going to 1-0 in Big 12 play.

KSL Sports will be on location with coverage from inside David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Follow along with this story for in-game updates, analysis, and highlights throughout the game.

BYU (3-0) vs. Kansas (3-0)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Series History

Kansas leads the all-time series, 1-0. The lone meeting before today was in the 1992 Aloha Bowl. BYU started Steve Young’s younger brother, Tom Young at quarterback.

The Cougars lost 23-20.

Here are some highlights from the KSL Sports Archive on the game.

BYU/Kansas Game Day Reading

