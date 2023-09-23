Vince Vaughn Makes Age Joke About BYU On College Gameday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Rule No. 1 of College Gameday picks have Vince Vaughn as the celebrity guest picker at Notre Dame.

The former Wedding Crashers actor was tabbed to pick games during “Saturday Selections” on ESPN’s Gameday. Vaughn had a role in the movie Rudy 30 years ago, which told the story of Notre Dame walk-on Rudy Ruettiger. He was the underperforming running back that Ara Parseghan said, “If you had a tenth of the heart of Ruettiger, you’d be an All-American.”

Vince Vaughn makes joke about the age of BYU football on College Gameday

Vaughn and the Gameday crew picked the BYU/Kansas game, BYU’s debut Big 12 Conference game.

BYU vs. Kansas College Gameday picks Des: Kansas

McAfee: Kansas

Vince Vaughn: BYU

Corso: BYU

Herbie: Kansas#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/xdjsojnm3z — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

While making his pick about the Cougars, he cracked a joke about the supposed age of BYU.

“I think BYU gets it done. A lot of the players on that team have already applied for a reverse mortgage on that BYU team. You’re gonna have a bunch of 30-year-olds bringing veteran experience. Give me BYU,” said Vaughn.

This comes on the heels of Kansas coach Lance Leipold earlier in the week discussing the maturity and age of BYU during his press conference this week.

BYU’s average age this season is 21.7 years old.

College Gameday picks BYU/Kansas

Desmond Howard picked Kansas. He said that he “loved Kansas’ offense.”

Pat McAfee has made many friends with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints community after dubbing this past Thursday on his show as “LDS Thursday.” He didn’t go with BYU. Instead, he picked the Jayhawks.

Coach Lee Corso picked BYU.

Then Kirk Herbstreit picked Kansas to round out the picks.

Gameday host Rece Davis tabbed BYU as his “Superdog” pick. The Super Dog picks are based on the Vegas line for a game and not outright winners. BYU is a 9.5-point underdog coming into today’s game against Kansas.

BYU (3-0) vs. Kansas (3-0)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

