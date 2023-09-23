Housing unit quarantined after scabies outbreak at state correctional facility

SALT LAKE CITY — Inmates in one housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility were quarantined this week because of an outbreak of scabies. The disease is caused by tiny parasitic mites.

Scabies is known to spread from skin-to-skin contact. Department of Corrections Director of Communications and Government Relations Glen Mills said it’s possible it was spread through the laundry.

“When even laundry is put together from various people, it could potentially spread,” he explained.

Mills said 57 inmates were affected and they have all now been treated. He said the facility temporarily quarantined the Green Unit where the outbreak occurred.

“That meant anyone who was planning to go in and visit that unit was not able to do so,” he said.

Mills said quarantine restrictions on the Green Unit have been lifted as of Saturday morning.

“We will continue also from this point to provide comprehensive training for our staff as we come off this isolation status to evaluate how this went and if and how we can improve.”

Clayre Scott contributed to this article.