On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Housing unit quarantined after scabies outbreak at state correctional facility

Sep 23, 2023, 1:09 PM

FILE: The new Utah State Correctional Facility. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

FILE: The new Utah State Correctional Facility. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY DAN BAMMES


KSL NewsRadio

SALT LAKE CITY — Inmates in one housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility were quarantined this week because of an outbreak of scabies. The disease is caused by tiny parasitic mites.

Scabies is known to spread from skin-to-skin contact. Department of Corrections Director of Communications and Government Relations Glen Mills said it’s possible it was spread through the laundry.

“When even laundry is put together from various people, it could potentially spread,” he explained.

Mills said 57 inmates were affected and they have all now been treated. He said the facility temporarily quarantined the Green Unit where the outbreak occurred.

“That meant anyone who was planning to go in and visit that unit was not able to do so,” he said.

Mills said quarantine restrictions on the Green Unit have been lifted as of Saturday morning.

“We will continue also from this point to provide comprehensive training for our staff as we come off this isolation status to evaluate how this went and if and how we can improve.”

Clayre Scott contributed to this article.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The car used by the two juveniles that gave police chase. (Heber City Police)...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

2 juveniles arrested after allegedly leading police on 140mph chase in Wasatch County

Two juveniles were arrested after attempting to evade police in a high-speed chase that reached 140 mph, police said.

25 minutes ago

L-R, Zion National Park (Associated Press, Utah Office of Tourism), Bryce National Park (Laura Seit...

Simone Seikaly, KSL NewsRadio

Utah national parks will stay open if there’s a government shutdown

Two legislative leaders in Utah said they won’t let the national parks within Utah’s boundaries close during a government shutdown

1 hour ago

Tim Ballard...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com 

Investigative reports question whether ex-Operation Underground Railroad CEO misled donors

The anti-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad and its founder and former CEO Tim Ballard may have misled donors for years about purported "rescue" missions, according to investigative documents obtained from a local and federal investigation by KSL.com on Friday.

18 hours ago

Tina Marie Jones...

Mike Anderson

Family of missing woman concerned about her safety, mental illness

Some faraway shots of surveillance video from August 16th mark the last time 52-year-old Tina Marie Jones was seen in public.

19 hours ago

Martin Fernandez...

Erin Cox

Medical interpreter works with same unit that saved him some 30 years ago

No one plans to start life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and even more so when English is not their native language.  

20 hours ago

A construction company cut through 1,300 communication cables while boring into the road in Logan o...

Cimaron Neugebauer

Fiber Cut: Thousands face large-scale fiber optic internet outage lasting for days in Cache County

A construction company had cut through 1,300 communication cables while boring into a road in Logan, causing a two-day broadband Internet outage.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Housing unit quarantined after scabies outbreak at state correctional facility