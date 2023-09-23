On the Site:
Utah Football Vs. UCLA Bruins Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Sep 23, 2023, 1:19 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football kicks off conference play with a home game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, September 23.

Check back here for updates as the Utes take on the Bruins in Rice-Eccles Stadium.


After strong speculation early in the week that Cam Rising would be cleared for play, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Nate Johnson will suit up for No. 11 Utah against No. 22 UCLA.

Things around the building felt very positive about Rising being available this week after starting the year recovering from an ACL surgery.

However, according to Thamel, some doubt about Rising’s availability has now surfaced citing several sources informing him the Utes are likely to look to Johnson for a second week in a row.

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

New Orleans Saints Place RB Jamaal Williams On Injured Reserve List

The New Orleans Saints announced that they've placed former BYU Cougars running back Jamaal Williams on IR ahead of the team's Week 3 game.

51 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Landen King Pulls In First Touchdown For Utah Against UCLA

Defense was the story early on for Utah and UCLA. Just before half, Landen King caught the first offensive touchdown of the game.

59 minutes ago

KSL Sports

BYU RB LJ Martin Weaves, Takes Screen Pass Into End Zone Against Kansas

BYU RB LJ Martin caught a screen pass and weaved his way down the field before reaching the end zone for a tying touchdown against Kansas.

1 hour ago

KSL Sports

BYU’s Kedon Slovis, Darius Lassiter Connect To Tie Game Against Kansas

BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter hauled in a touchdown catch for the Cougars' first points in Big 12 Conference play.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Karene Reid Intercepts UCLA On First Play, Takes It Back For Six

The Utah Utes and linebacker Karene Reid started conference play in one of the best ways possible. A pick-six on the first play of the game.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Lassiter Family Wears Split BYU/Kansas Football Uniforms For Support

Brothers Darius Lassiter and Kwinton Lassiter have the chance to compete against each other during BYU's first-ever Big 12 Conference game.

3 hours ago

