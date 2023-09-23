Utah Football Vs. UCLA Bruins Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football kicks off conference play with a home game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, September 23.

Check back here for updates as the Utes take on the Bruins in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Game 4 📍: Rice-Eccles Stadium

📺: FOX

⏰: 1:30pm MT pic.twitter.com/bI1ag1OOuK — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 22, 2023



After strong speculation early in the week that Cam Rising would be cleared for play, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Nate Johnson will suit up for No. 11 Utah against No. 22 UCLA.

Things around the building felt very positive about Rising being available this week after starting the year recovering from an ACL surgery.

However, according to Thamel, some doubt about Rising’s availability has now surfaced citing several sources informing him the Utes are likely to look to Johnson for a second week in a row.

Sources: Utah’s Nate Johnson will start for the second-straight game at quarterback today against UCLA, as the availability of star QB Cam Rising remains uncertain. Rising is recovering from an ACL tear in the Rose Bowl and has yet to play in 2023 season. https://t.co/y5st3wjGso — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 23, 2023

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.