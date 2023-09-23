Lassiter Family Wears Split BYU/Kansas Football Uniforms For Support

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Lassiter family is a big storyline for the BYU/Kansas football game.

Brothers Darius Lassiter and Kwinton Lassiter have the chance to compete against each other during BYU’s first-ever Big 12 Conference game.

Darius is a BYU wide receiver, while Kwinton is a defensive back for the Jayhawks.

In the pregame, members of the Lassiter family were seen wearing split BYU/Kansas uniforms in support of both Darius and Kwinton.

Member of the Lassiter family is wearing a split BYU/Kansas jersey in support of #BYU WR Darius Lassiter and Kansas DB Kwinton Lassiter.#Big12 #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/d09rEDF593 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 23, 2023

The late Kwamie Lassiter was a Kansas football great during the 1990s as a safety for the Jayhawks. Darius took his first steps as a player on the same field his dad and brothers have shined on.

#BYU WR Darius Lassiter stepping on the field where his dad was a Kansas great.#BYUFootball #BYUvsKU pic.twitter.com/H4XKYgN1YM — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

Darius Lassiter vs. Kwinton Lassiter

Darius, who is in his first year with the BYU program after transferring from Eastern Michigan, has nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. Kwinton is tied for third in the Big 12 for most interceptions, with two through the first three weeks.

Family connections run deep in this game for the two.

“It means a lot. We always dreamed about either playing with each other or playing against each other, whether it be at this level or the next level after that,” said Darius Lassiter. “So just having an opportunity in that first Big 12 game for BYU. It’s just great. Blessing to even be in this position.”

“Very excited. It’s rare; it doesn’t really happen much. Being able to have this opportunity means everything,” said Kwinton Lassiter to Kansas reporters.

