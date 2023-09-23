On the Site:
Karene Reid Intercepts UCLA On First Play, Takes It Back For Six

Sep 23, 2023, 1:52 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes and linebacker Karene Reid started conference play in one of the best ways possible. A pick-six on the first play of the game.

The pick was Reid’s first of the season.

Reid has three picks in his Utah career and one other touchdown that came last season.

Utah now has pick-sixes in back-to-back games after Lander Barton picked off Weber State last week.

RELATED: Lander Barton Intercepts Weber State QB, Takes It Back For Six

Utah stuffed UCLA on their next possession and got the ball for Nate Johnson and the Utes offense.

Three Storylines For UCLA Vs. Utah

  1. Cam Rising. There has been some buzz around this week. More than the previous two weeks against Baylor and Weber State, but equal to Florida. Do Ute fans get to see their beloved QB1 at long last? It’s feeling more possible than it has in a while, but no one is going to know for sure until when/if number seven goes running out on the field suited.
  2. Battle Of The Freshman Quarterbacks. If there is no Cam Rising for Utah, that means redshirt freshman Nate Johnson will be leading the charge. On the opposite side of the field, five-star freshman standout Dante Moore will be leading the UCLA Bruins. With that in mind, there is some fun potential to get a look at the bright future at quarterback in college football with this game- even if both parties will be going their separate ways moving forward.
  3. The Beginning Of The End. This game, along with all of the rest of the Pac-12 openers this weekend marks a moment of bittersweetness as the league will mostly dissolve after this season. It also looks to be one of the most epic seasons in conference history with the amount of talent and competitive teams on the roster for the “Conference of Champions.” For this game specifically, the Utes will be moving on to the Big 12 while the Bruins will be heading to the Big Ten in 2024. Don’t take these games and moments for granted. Fans are in for a treat, albeit a sad one watching the last chapter of a rich 108-year-old history. Savor. Every. Moment.

Two Questions Heading Into UCLA Vs. Utah

  1. Who Starts At Quarterback? Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Unfortunately, until Cam Rising is back this will continue to be a big question. Especially with the Utes entering conference play and a three-peat on the line. The longer they go without Rising in conference play, the less likely it is they take home a third title.
  2. Who Wins: Utah’s Run Defense Or UCLA’s Run Offense? This matchup is going to be fun. Right now, the Utah defense ranks 10th in the country and second in the Pac-12 in rush defense while UCLA currently ranks third in the country and first in rushing offense. Whoever is most effective in this battle wins the game.

Are you on Threads yet? Let's connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

New Orleans Saints Place RB Jamaal Williams On Injured Reserve List

The New Orleans Saints announced that they've placed former BYU Cougars running back Jamaal Williams on IR ahead of the team's Week 3 game.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Landen King Pulls In First Touchdown For Utah Against UCLA

Defense was the story early on for Utah and UCLA. Just before half, Landen King caught the first offensive touchdown of the game.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU RB LJ Martin Weaves, Takes Screen Pass Into End Zone Against Kansas

BYU RB LJ Martin caught a screen pass and weaved his way down the field before reaching the end zone for a tying touchdown against Kansas.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Kedon Slovis, Darius Lassiter Connect To Tie Game Against Kansas

BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter hauled in a touchdown catch for the Cougars' first points in Big 12 Conference play.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lassiter Family Wears Split BYU/Kansas Football Uniforms For Support

Brothers Darius Lassiter and Kwinton Lassiter have the chance to compete against each other during BYU's first-ever Big 12 Conference game.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. UCLA Bruins Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah Football kicks off conference play with a home game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, September 23.

3 hours ago

