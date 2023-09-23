BYU’s Kedon Slovis, Darius Lassiter Connect To Tie Game Against Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter hauled in a touchdown catch for the Cougars’ first points in Big 12 Conference play.

The Kansas Jayhawks hosted the Cougars at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Capacity: 47,233) in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, September 23.

With 5:48 remaining in the opening quarter, BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis connected with Lassiter in the back of the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown and the Cougars’ first points of the game.

The Slovis-Lassiter connection tied the game at 7-7.

The touchdown capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took 4:50.

After the score, Lassiter had two receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown. Slovis was 6/8 passing for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Lassiter entered the game with nine receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown this season.

Lassiter Family Wears Split BYU/Kansas Football Uniforms For Support

The Lassiter family is a big storyline for the BYU/Kansas football game.

Brothers Darius Lassiter and Kwinton Lassiter have the chance to compete against each other during BYU’s first-ever Big 12 Conference game.

Darius is a BYU wideout, while Kwinton is a defensive back for the Jayhawks.

In the pregame, members of the Lassiter family were seen wearing split BYU/Kansas uniforms in support of both Darius and Kwinton.

The late Kwamie Lassiter was a Kansas football great during the 1990s as a safety for the Jayhawks. Darius took his first steps as a player on the same field his dad and brothers have shined on.

BYU vs. Kansas

The Cougars and Jayhawks have only played once before. BYU and Kansas met in the Aloha Bowl in 1992. The game was played on Christmas Day, December 25, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Jayhawks defeated the Cougars, 23-20.

