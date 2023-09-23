BYU RB LJ Martin Weaves, Takes Screen Pass Into End Zone Against Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – BYU running back LJ Martin caught a screen pass and weaved his way down the field before reaching the end zone for a tying touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks.

LJ Martin hauls in first touchdown catch

The Jayhawks hosted the Cougars at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Capacity: 47,233) in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, September 23.

With 11:00 left in the first half, BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis turned in the backfield and dumped the ball off to Martin on a screen pass. The freshman worked his way around blocks and defenders before crossing the goal line for a 10-yard score.

Martin’s touchdown tied the game at 14-14.

The Slovis-Martin connection capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 5:33.

After the touchdown, Martin had five carries for 19 yards and one reception for 10 yards and a touchdown.

Slovis was 13/17 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Martin entered the game with 45 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns this season. He also came into the game with three catches for 16 yards in 2023.

Slovis came into Week 4 having thrown for 660 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception this season.

BYU vs. Kansas

The Cougars and Jayhawks have only played once before. BYU and Kansas met in the Aloha Bowl in 1992. The game was played on Christmas Day, December 25, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Jayhawks defeated the Cougars, 23-20.

