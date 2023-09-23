On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU RB LJ Martin Weaves, Takes Screen Pass Into End Zone Against Kansas

Sep 23, 2023, 2:41 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAWRENCE, Kan. BYU running back LJ Martin caught a screen pass and weaved his way down the field before reaching the end zone for a tying touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks.

LJ Martin hauls in first touchdown catch

The Jayhawks hosted the Cougars at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Capacity: 47,233) in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, September 23.

With 11:00 left in the first half, BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis turned in the backfield and dumped the ball off to Martin on a screen pass. The freshman worked his way around blocks and defenders before crossing the goal line for a 10-yard score.

RELATED STORIES

Martin’s touchdown tied the game at 14-14.

The Slovis-Martin connection capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 5:33.

After the touchdown, Martin had five carries for 19 yards and one reception for 10 yards and a touchdown.

Slovis was 13/17 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Martin entered the game with 45 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns this season. He also came into the game with three catches for 16 yards in 2023.

Slovis came into Week 4 having thrown for 660 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception this season.

BYU’s game against Kansas is broadcast on ESPN, KSLNewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

BYU vs. Kansas

The Cougars and Jayhawks have only played once before. BYU and Kansas met in the Aloha Bowl in 1992. The game was played on Christmas Day, December 25, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Jayhawks defeated the Cougars, 23-20.

RELATED: How To Watch BYU Football Versus Kansas Jayhawks

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New Orleans Saints Place RB Jamaal Williams On Injured Reserve List

The New Orleans Saints announced that they've placed former BYU Cougars running back Jamaal Williams on IR ahead of the team's Week 3 game.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Landen King Pulls In First Touchdown For Utah Against UCLA

Defense was the story early on for Utah and UCLA. Just before half, Landen King caught the first offensive touchdown of the game.

57 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Kedon Slovis, Darius Lassiter Connect To Tie Game Against Kansas

BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter hauled in a touchdown catch for the Cougars' first points in Big 12 Conference play.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Karene Reid Intercepts UCLA On First Play, Takes It Back For Six

The Utah Utes and linebacker Karene Reid started conference play in one of the best ways possible. A pick-six on the first play of the game.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lassiter Family Wears Split BYU/Kansas Football Uniforms For Support

Brothers Darius Lassiter and Kwinton Lassiter have the chance to compete against each other during BYU's first-ever Big 12 Conference game.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. UCLA Bruins Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah Football kicks off conference play with a home game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, September 23.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

BYU RB LJ Martin Weaves, Takes Screen Pass Into End Zone Against Kansas