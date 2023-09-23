Landen King Pulls In First Touchdown For Utah Against UCLA

SALT LAKE CITY – Defense was the story in the first half for Utah and UCLA. Just before the break, QB Nate Johnson found Landen King for the first offensive touchdown of the game.

King, an Auburn transfer, scored his first touchdown as a Ute against the Bruins.

Both Utah and UCLA struggled to find momentum on offense.

The first score of the game was a pick-six by Karene Reid on the first snap.

With the red zone score, Utah jumped out to a 14-0 lead in their first conference matchup of the 2023 season.

Three Storylines For UCLA Vs. Utah

Cam Rising. There has been some buzz around this week. More than the previous two weeks against Baylor and Weber State, but equal to Florida. Do Ute fans get to see their beloved QB1 at long last? It’s feeling more possible than it has in a while, but no one is going to know for sure until when/if number seven goes running out on the field suited. Battle Of The Freshman Quarterbacks. If there is no Cam Rising for Utah, that means redshirt freshman Nate Johnson will be leading the charge. On the opposite side of the field, five-star freshman standout Dante Moore will be leading the UCLA Bruins. With that in mind, there is some fun potential to get a look at the bright future at quarterback in college football with this game- even if both parties will be going their separate ways moving forward. The Beginning Of The End. This game, along with all of the rest of the Pac-12 openers this weekend marks a moment of bittersweetness as the league will mostly dissolve after this season. It also looks to be one of the most epic seasons in conference history with the amount of talent and competitive teams on the roster for the “Conference of Champions.” For this game specifically, the Utes will be moving on to the Big 12 while the Bruins will be heading to the Big Ten in 2024. Don’t take these games and moments for granted. Fans are in for a treat, albeit a sad one watching the last chapter of a rich 108-year-old history. Savor. Every. Moment.

Two Questions Heading Into UCLA Vs. Utah

Who Starts At Quarterback? Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Unfortunately, until Cam Rising is back this will continue to be a big question. Especially with the Utes entering conference play and a three-peat on the line. The longer they go without Rising in conference play, the less likely it is they take home a third title. Who Wins: Utah’s Run Defense Or UCLA’s Run Offense? This matchup is going to be fun. Right now, the Utah defense ranks 10th in the country and second in the Pac-12 in rush defense while UCLA currently ranks third in the country and first in rushing offense. Whoever is most effective in this battle wins the game.

#UCLA head coach Chip Kelly recently discussed the respect he has for @Utah_Football QB Cam Rising ahead of the Bruin’s trip to SLC.#GoUtes #UteProud #UBoyzhttps://t.co/6iLm9nCMvr — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 21, 2023

