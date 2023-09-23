On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

New Orleans Saints Place RB Jamaal Williams On Injured Reserve List

Sep 23, 2023, 3:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The New Orleans Saints announced that they’ve placed former BYU Cougars running back Jamaal Williams on injured reserve ahead of the team’s Week 3 game.

The Saints placed Williams on IR on Saturday, September 23.

The former BYU running back suffered a hamstring injury during New Orleans’ Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers on September 17.

Williams will miss at least the next four games on injured reserve.

Before leaving the Week 2 game, Williams had run the ball nine times for 29 yards.

In two games this season, Williams has recorded 27 carries for 74 yards and two receptions for seven yards.

The Saints own a 2-0 record.

RELATED STORIES

New Orleans’ next game is on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Jamaal Williams

Before his time in the NFL, Williams was a star at BYU. He finished his time in Provo as the Cougars’ all-time leading rusher in both career and single-yard yards.

During his time at BYU (2012-14, 2016), Williams ran the ball 726 times for 3,901 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also had 60 receptions for 567 yards and a touchdown. Williams only lost two fumbles during his college career.

Following his time at BYU, the Southern California native was selected by the Green Bay Packers during the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played the first four seasons of his professional career with the Packers before signing with the Lions in 2021.

Last season, Williams ran for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns. It was his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL. With his 17 touchdowns, Williams became the Detroit Lions’ single-season touchdown rushing leader, passing the legendary Barry Sanders.

RELATED: Jamaal Williams Breaks Lions’ Single-Season Rushing Touchdown Record

Williams helped the Lions to a 9-8 record in his second and final season in Detroit.

The running back signed with the Saints in March.

During his first six seasons in the league, the former BYU star has run for 3,652 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’s also recorded 1,191 receiving yards and eight touchdowns out of the backfield.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Landen King Pulls In First Touchdown For Utah Against UCLA

Defense was the story early on for Utah and UCLA. Just before half, Landen King caught the first offensive touchdown of the game.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU RB LJ Martin Weaves, Takes Screen Pass Into End Zone Against Kansas

BYU RB LJ Martin caught a screen pass and weaved his way down the field before reaching the end zone for a tying touchdown against Kansas.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Kedon Slovis, Darius Lassiter Connect To Tie Game Against Kansas

BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter hauled in a touchdown catch for the Cougars' first points in Big 12 Conference play.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Karene Reid Intercepts UCLA On First Play, Takes It Back For Six

The Utah Utes and linebacker Karene Reid started conference play in one of the best ways possible. A pick-six on the first play of the game.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lassiter Family Wears Split BYU/Kansas Football Uniforms For Support

Brothers Darius Lassiter and Kwinton Lassiter have the chance to compete against each other during BYU's first-ever Big 12 Conference game.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. UCLA Bruins Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah Football kicks off conference play with a home game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, September 23.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

New Orleans Saints Place RB Jamaal Williams On Injured Reserve List