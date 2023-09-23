New Orleans Saints Place RB Jamaal Williams On Injured Reserve List

SALT LAKE CITY – The New Orleans Saints announced that they’ve placed former BYU Cougars running back Jamaal Williams on injured reserve ahead of the team’s Week 3 game.

The Saints placed Williams on IR on Saturday, September 23.

The former BYU running back suffered a hamstring injury during New Orleans’ Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers on September 17.

Williams will miss at least the next four games on injured reserve.

Before leaving the Week 2 game, Williams had run the ball nine times for 29 yards.

In two games this season, Williams has recorded 27 carries for 74 yards and two receptions for seven yards.

The Saints own a 2-0 record.

New Orleans’ next game is on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Jamaal Williams

Before his time in the NFL, Williams was a star at BYU. He finished his time in Provo as the Cougars’ all-time leading rusher in both career and single-yard yards.

During his time at BYU (2012-14, 2016), Williams ran the ball 726 times for 3,901 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also had 60 receptions for 567 yards and a touchdown. Williams only lost two fumbles during his college career.

Following his time at BYU, the Southern California native was selected by the Green Bay Packers during the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played the first four seasons of his professional career with the Packers before signing with the Lions in 2021.

Last season, Williams ran for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns. It was his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL. With his 17 touchdowns, Williams became the Detroit Lions’ single-season touchdown rushing leader, passing the legendary Barry Sanders.

Williams helped the Lions to a 9-8 record in his second and final season in Detroit.

The running back signed with the Saints in March.

During his first six seasons in the league, the former BYU star has run for 3,652 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’s also recorded 1,191 receiving yards and eight touchdowns out of the backfield.

