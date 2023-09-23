BYU’s Keelan Marion Flies Into End Zone To Trim Kansas’ Lead

On the Site:
Sep 23, 2023

LAWRENCE, Kan. BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion flew into the end zone on a jet sweep to cut the Cougars’ deficit in the fourth quarter to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks hosted the Cougars at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Capacity: 47,233) in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, September 23.

With 8:02 left to play in the fourth quarter, Marion took a handoff from BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis and sprinted toward the end zone before crossing the goal line for a six-yard score and six points. It was Marion’s first touchdown at BYU.

The Cougars planned to attempt a two-point conversion following the touchdown. However, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake changed his mind after an illegal substitution infraction was committed by his team.

After a PAT, the Cougars cut Kansas’ lead to 35-27.

Marion’s run capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 5:34.

After the touchdown run, Marion had one carry for six yards and a touchdown. He also had two receptions for 47 yards.

Marion entered the Week 4 contest with three catches for 51 yards this season. Before joining the BYU football program, the Georgia native scored six touchdowns during his two seasons at Connecticut.

BYU’s game against Kansas is broadcast on ESPN, KSLNewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

BYU vs. Kansas

The Cougars and Jayhawks have only played once before. BYU and Kansas met in the Aloha Bowl in 1992. The game was played on Christmas Day, December 25, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Jayhawks defeated the Cougars, 23-20.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

