BYU Football Falls In Big 12 Conference Opener To Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The BYU football program began its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference with a loss in its league-play opener against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks hosted the Cougars at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, September 23.

BYU lost to Kansas, 38-27.

Pregame

#BYU WR Darius Lassiter stepping on the field where his dad was a Kansas great.#BYUFootball #BYUvsKU pic.twitter.com/H4XKYgN1YM — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

Member of the Lassiter family is wearing a split BYU/Kansas jersey in support of #BYU WR Darius Lassiter and Kansas DB Kwinton Lassiter.#Big12 #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/d09rEDF593 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 23, 2023

Weather holding in Lawrence Kansas…

Just like the great K-Bank said it would! pic.twitter.com/fKrmZP7kmO — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 23, 2023

#BYU RB Aidan Robbins didn’t make the trip to Lawrence, Kansas. RB coach Harvey Unga told the @kslsports extended pregame: “I know Aidan’s got a couple of dings right now. He’s trying to rest up and heal from that. That’s the name of the game.”#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

#BYU safety Crew Wakley is cleared to play, per Kalani Sitake in BYU Sports Network pregame. “He cleared all of the protocols this week.”#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

#BYU QB Jake Retzlaff is carrying out a Big 12 flag as the Cougars come onto the field for their first-ever Big 12 Conference game.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

Big 12 Conference action is here for #BYU. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

The Cougs take the field. pic.twitter.com/Io0DPCOnPP — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 23, 2023

First Half

First Quarter

BIG STOP on 4th down for the Cougs!! pic.twitter.com/hAeiqlkC6X — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 23, 2023

#BYU defense bends a little bit, but holds after a 4th down stop. Ben Bywater comes up with a PBU.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

Wow. Cobee Bryant for Kansas with a massive hit stick on Parker Kingston. Forces the fumble, scoops it up then takes it back for a 22-yard touchdown. He’s one of the best DBs in the Big 12 for that reason. Impressive play. BYU trails 7-0. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

That fumble returned for a TD is the first BYU has allowed since 2019 against Washington. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 23, 2023

#BYU WR Parker Kingston just stepped out of the medical tent. He wasn’t on kick return. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

#BYU WR Darius Lassiter hauls in his first catch of the game. His brother, Kwinton Lassiter, pushed him out. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

Mitchell Juergens on the #BYU Sports Network reports that Kingston was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

Brayden Keim continues to anchor the right tackle spot today.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

Wild to see #BYU letting Slovis take that kind of hits on QB keeper.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

WR Darius Lassiter with his 2nd TD (7 yards) of the season. 7th passing TD of the year for QB Kedon Slovis. Isaac Rex had 4 receptions for 41 yards on the drive. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 23, 2023

What a hit from Raider Damuni on kickoff team. Kansas starts its drive on its own 10-yard line. #BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

#BYU‘s offensive line just ran into a stone wall against the Kansas offensive line on that explosive pass play.#BYUFootball #Big12 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

First BIG 12 touchdown for the Cougs!! 🤙 📺: ESPN – https://t.co/RSdqRbZXqR pic.twitter.com/tlYi2rqh5v — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 23, 2023

Kalani Sitake continues to be unhappy with the officials taking away a Kamden Garrett INT. After the conclusion of the Kansas TD drive, he continues to talk with the refs.#BYUFootball #BYU #Big12 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

Kedon Slovis has completed 80% of his first 10 pass attempts.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

First quarter stats: pic.twitter.com/p0T74ZGaLq — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 23, 2023

Kansas – 14

BYU – 7 🔘⚪️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/a8yq4blmdR — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 23, 2023

Second Quarter

Kansas bails out #BYU there with a timeout. I don’t love running up the gut on 4th and one from the shotgun. That didn’t work last week, I doubt it works again. — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 23, 2023

#BYU picks up a 4th & 1 on one of the toughest 1-yard runs you’ll find from RB LJ Martin.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

Kedon Slovis connects with LJ Martin for a 10-yard TD pass. Both of these offenses are having a lot of success. Which defense can come up with a takeaway?#BYU #BYUFootball #Big12 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

BYU 14 – KAN 14 | 11:00 2Q The Cougs tie it up with a 10YD touchdown pass from @Kedonslovis to @aLJayMartin pic.twitter.com/F0tbSqcGv6 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 23, 2023

Slovis has thrown for multiple TDs 24 times in his career (3 times at BYU) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 23, 2023

AJ Vongphachanh puts Kansas behind the sticks with a TFL on Devin Neal.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

What a stand by the #BYU defense. Two TFLs and a PBU. Nice series of plays to force Kansas into a rare punt.#BYUFootball #Big12 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

#BYU offense doesn’t capitalize on the favorable field position from its own 41. They just went backward. Loss of yards, Sack, Fumble (BYU recovers for another loss). Then Rehkow comes up with a rare short punt.#BYUFootball #Big12 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

#BYU WR Parker Kingston appears to be done for the day. He’s sitting on the bench without pads on.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

First sack of the year for Ben Bywater, 3rd of his career. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 23, 2023

SACK! 🤙 Ben Bywater takes down Jalon Daniels on a 3rd down stop.#BYUFootball #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/e4adzj2rgO — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 23, 2023

#BYU OL Ian Fitzgerald is in for Weylin Lapuaho. Lapuaho appeared to be nursing his left elbow on the sideline. Was being looked at by a team trainer.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

Excellent third down catch by Chase Roberts. Just as impressive was the pass protection block by LJ Martin. Nice play from #BYU‘s offense.#BYUFootball #Big12 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

That spot seems awfully short on the Keanu Hill catch. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

#️⃣2️⃣ is a MONSTER pic.twitter.com/Cc3P7TJF14 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 23, 2023

K Will Ferrin’s 2nd career made FG (33 yards) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 23, 2023

Cougs take a 17-14 lead on a 33yd FG. pic.twitter.com/3bwtaxQlbp — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 23, 2023

Cougs lead at the half in Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/58UtFMbIit — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 23, 2023

Weather holding solid in Lawrence Kansas.

BYU takes a 17-14 lead in at half.

BYU has been night and day with 1st and 2nd down plays that put them in 3rd and short. It’s helping BYU get the 1st and extend the drives. — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 23, 2023

Solid first half for #BYU on the road. Defense holding Kansas to only 49 yards rushing in the first half was impressive. — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 23, 2023

a few first half faves 📸 pic.twitter.com/aDgbqicj2r — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 23, 2023

#BYU QB Kedon Slovis in the first half against Kansas: 19-27 | 172 yards | 2 TDs#BYUFootball #Big12 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

Hard to blame BYU’s defense if the Cougars lose. Jaywalks defense turning into ballhawks — Patrick Kinahan (@PKKinahan) September 23, 2023

TE Isaac Rex’s 5 receptions in the first half match his previous career high for an entire game (done 4 times previously). The Mackey Award candidate has at least 4 receptions in his last three games. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 23, 2023

#BYU opens the third quarter throwing a pick-six to the Kansas defense. KU nearly had a pick on the opening play of the half. Two plays later, a Kedon Slovis pass for Rex was broken up, bounced around and landed in the hands of Kenny Logan. Jayhawks lead.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

Multiple missed penalties on that pick-six. We’ll see if the Cougars can respond after another brutal turnover. #BYU — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 23, 2023

The Kansas defense has scored two of their three touchdowns today.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

50-yard reception is a season-long for WR Chase Roberts. Career-long is 59 (2022 vs. Utah Tech) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 23, 2023

6th reception for TE Isaac Rex is a career high. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 23, 2023

Caleb Etienne is in at right tackle. Brayden Keim is in at left tackle. I don’t see Suamataia on the sideline.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

This offensive line has been really bad today. Injuries not helping, but it’s clear A-Rod doesn’t even dare run the football right now. #BYU #BYUFootball — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 23, 2023

Kingsley Suamataia is on a bike talking with a team trainer.#BYU #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/bi8NtSEMQc — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

BYU 20 – KAN 21 | 10:58 3Q Ferrin hits from 34 yards. pic.twitter.com/TXY8HGv7pR — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 23, 2023

Weylin Lapuaho’s day is done. He’s sporting a sling on his left arm.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

#BYU on the ropes. Kansas takes a 28-20 lead after Jalon Daniels connects with WR Luke Grimm. 4:53 | 3rd#BYUFootball #Big12 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 23, 2023

This feels like a critical drive for the #BYU offense. They answered the call last week against the Hogs. We’ll see if they can do it again vs Kansas. — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 23, 2023

4th & 7 on the KU 32: #BYU QB Kedon Slovis throws another INT. Offense is struggling in the second half.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

Raider Damuni is in at strong safety. Ethan Slade is on the sideline. #BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

Stats after 3 quarters: pic.twitter.com/dBpc7Cqtp8 — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 23, 2023

Kansas – 28

BYU – 20 🔘🔘🔘⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pkMeejmbEd — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 23, 2023

9 rush yards on 17 carries through three quarters. Hard to win football games with numbers like that. #BYU #BYUFOOTBALL — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 23, 2023

Fourth Quarter

Kansas is pulling away now. Another pitch and catch from Jalon Daniels to Luke Grimm. Kansas 35

BYU 20 13:36 | 4th#BYUFootball #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

#BYU LB Ben Bywater is in the medical tent, according to BYU Sports Network sideline reporter Mitchell Juergens.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

10 tackles for LB Ben Bywater is a season high #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 23, 2023

QB Kedon Slovis is over 300 yards passing for the second time at BYU. 15th time for his career. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 23, 2023

WR Darius Lassiter with a career-high (at FBS) with 7 receptions today. Had 6 receptions twice at Eastern Michigan. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 23, 2023

#BYU calls a timeout after a three-minute TV timeout. Down to one timeout with 8:05 remaining in the game.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

WR Keelan Marion first career rushing attempt goes for a 6-yard TD #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 23, 2023

Last week at Arkansas, a false start penalty saved the decision to go for fake punt. This week against Kansas, #BYU was going for 2 down by nine and they had a substitution infraction. Good thing because Will Ferrin scores an XP to make it a one-possession game.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

Keelan Marion Touchdown! BYU trails Kansas by eight. pic.twitter.com/RWnuqNlIAE — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 23, 2023

BYU 27 – KAN 35 | 8:02 4Q Cougs cut into the lead with a 6yd rush TD by @keelanmarion1 pic.twitter.com/AD0I9JOX8e — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 23, 2023

Ben Bywater emerges from the medical tent. Long visit there. Doesn’t have his helmet with him. #BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2023

Rush yards disparity in the second half is the football game. BYU: -5

Kansas: 170#BYU #BYUFOOTBALL — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) September 23, 2023

FINAL: Kansas 38, BYU 27 BYU falls to 3-1 overall, 0-1 in Big 12 play. pic.twitter.com/jyIQXVQ3c5 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 23, 2023

Up next for BYU

With the loss, the Cougars fell to a 3-1 record this season, including 0-1 in Big 12 games.

BYU’s next game is at home against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday, September 29 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN, KSLNewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Series History

Kansas now leads the all-time series, 2-0. The first meeting was in the 1992 Aloha Bowl. BYU started Steve Young’s younger brother, Tom Young at quarterback. The Cougars lost 23-20.

