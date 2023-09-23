On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Falls In Big 12 Conference Opener To Kansas

Sep 23, 2023, 4:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The BYU football program began its first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference with a loss in its league-play opener against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks hosted the Cougars at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, September 23.

BYU lost to Kansas, 38-27.

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

RELATED STORIES

Up next for BYU

With the loss, the Cougars fell to a 3-1 record this season, including 0-1 in Big 12 games.

BYU’s next game is at home against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday, September 29 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN, KSLNewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Series History

Kansas now leads the all-time series, 2-0. The first meeting was in the 1992 Aloha Bowl. BYU started Steve Young’s younger brother, Tom Young at quarterback. The Cougars lost 23-20.

BYU/Kansas Game Day Reading

Who to follow on social media during the BYU football games

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah’s Tight Win Over UCLA

It was far from a pretty game, but Utah opened Pac-12 play 1-0 against UCLA after holding strong in a slugfest.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: BYU Football ‘Couldn’t Produce Enough Big Plays’ In Big 12 Opener

The BYU Cougars couldn’t produce enough big plays in the program’s inaugural Big 12 Conference game against Kansas.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Football Suffers Blowout Loss To Missouri State

The Utah Tech football team suffered a crushing defeat in Week 4 with a road loss to the Missouri State Bears.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Overwhelmed By Kansas As Cougars Fall In Big 12 Conference Debut

The BYU football team suffered its first loss of the 2023 season in the Cougars' Big 12 Conference opener against the Kansas Jayhawks.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Conference-Opening Loss To Kansas

The BYU Cougars dropped their first league game as a member of the Big 12 Conference, a loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Stifles UCLA Bruins, Picks Up First Conference Win

The Utah Utes football team defeated the UCLA Bruins, 14-7, in the first conference matchup of the season on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

BYU Football Falls In Big 12 Conference Opener To Kansas