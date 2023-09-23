Utah Football Stifles UCLA Bruins, Picks Up First Conference Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team defeated the UCLA Bruins, 14-7, in the first conference matchup of the season on Saturday.

The Utes had one offensive touchdown, one defensive touchdown, and didn’t allow UCLA to score until late in the fourth quarter.

Game 4 📍: Rice-Eccles Stadium

📺: FOX

⏰: 1:30pm MT pic.twitter.com/bI1ag1OOuK — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 22, 2023



After strong speculation early in the week that Cam Rising would be cleared for play, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Nate Johnson would suit up for No. 11 Utah against No. 22 UCLA.

Things around the building felt very positive about Rising being available this week after starting the year recovering from an ACL surgery.

However, according to Thamel, some doubt about Rising’s availability has now surfaced citing several sources informing him the Utes are likely to look to Johnson for a second week in a row.

Sources: Utah’s Nate Johnson will start for the second-straight game at quarterback today against UCLA, as the availability of star QB Cam Rising remains uncertain. Rising is recovering from an ACL tear in the Rose Bowl and has yet to play in 2023 season. https://t.co/y5st3wjGso — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 23, 2023

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Utah won the coin toss and deferred. Defense up first.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Just 12 seconds into the game and Utah is already on the board. Dante Moore’s first pass is complete to Karene Reid for a #PickSix#UTAH 7 | UCLA 0#GoUtes #UteProud pic.twitter.com/UPwglJEb4T — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 23, 2023

RELATED: Karene Reid Intercepts UCLA On First Play, Takes It Back For Six

Sione Vaki not fooled. 3rd and 12 for the Bruins after the #PickSix.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Pressure comes but Nate Johnson is unflappable and takes off for six yards. 3rd and 3.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Pressure comes again and Nate Johnson takes off again. First down #Utes.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Nate Johnson to a wide open Devaughn Vele…22 yards against the 22nd team in the country. #GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Nate Johnson dumps off to Ja’Quinden Jackson who can’t quite get going. #Utes can’t get a 47-yard field goal through. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

UCLA hit with a false start. 1st and 15 for the Bruins out of the break.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Jonah Elliss rocks the socks off of intended receiver. Keanu Tanuvasa gets home on the next play on Dante Moore. UCLA follows it up with a whomp, whomp punt. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Utah turns the ball over on offense. UCLA back out on the field on offense. Whew.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

UCLA gets a first down. Currently sit on their 41-yard line. #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

UCLA converts again. 1st down Bruins on the Utah 33.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Dante Moore with a great pass on 3rd and 7 that was a sure touchdown until it was dropped. UCLA staying out on 4th and 7.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

UCLA call a timeout to think about it.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

UCLA remains committed to going for it on 4th and long out of the TO…play broken up by Cole Bishop. Turnover on downs.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

JJ blasts his way up the middle for 16 yards. 1st and 10 Utah from their 49-yard line. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Jaylon Glover with the compliment run for four yards. 3rd and 6 #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Jaylon Glover gets the ball again, but is short. 4th and 4 #Utes are going for it.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Nate Johnson keeps and loses two. Turnover on downs again. UCLA will start on the Utah 45.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Getting to the QB early❗️ pic.twitter.com/6ne8VxXjBG — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 23, 2023

Jonah Elliss and Keanu Tanuvasa were ready for that. Loss of five for UCLA, 3rd and 10. End of the first quarter.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Second Quarter

Dante Moore overthrows the pass on 3rd and 10. UCLA will punt the ball away.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Jaylon Glover gets the handoff and converts. 1st and 10 #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Utah calls a timeout on 3rd and 12. Offense for both sides has been incredibly difficult to come by so far.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

3rd and 13 gets even longer for Utah after they are called for a false start. 3rd and 18 for Nate Johnson and crew.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Nate Johnson looks for Mikey Matthews but the ball falls incomplete. #BouwmeesterTime.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

UCLA gets hit with a 15 yard penalty for a blindside block… 1st and 25 for the Bruins from their own 17.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Dante Moore having some difficulty connecting with his receivers. 3rd and 22.#GoUtes #22Forever — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Jaylon Glover takes two handoffs, 3rd and 2 for the #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Offense stalls again. Bouwmeester out to punt and pins UCLA on their own 10-yard line. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Utah hit with the offside. 1st and 5 for UCLA.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

UCLA can’t convert a 3rd and 5. Utah will have good field position at their own 49-yard line.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Nate Johnson keeps twice and gets the first down. Utah now on UCLA’s 40.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Nate Johnson hits a 17-yarder for Jaylon Glover. Beautiful. First down #Utes#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Nate Johnson finally gets one to connect with Mikey Matthews. First down for the #Utes on the UCLA 12 yard line. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

UCLA’s defense gets hit with the delay of game and gives the #Utes free yards. UCLA now calls a timeout while Utah sits on their 8 yard line.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Houston, we have an offensive touchdown. Nate Johnson rolled out and connected with Landen King for the score.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

RELATED: Landen King Pulls In First Touchdown For Utah Against UCLA

Jaylon Glover with the QB saving block. Nate Johnson did a good job recognizing there was nothing there and throwing it away.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

HALFTIME Utah leads the Bruins 14-0 with a Karene Reid #PickSix to start the game and a Nate Johnson to Landen King TD pass. #Utes have accumulated 153 yards to UCLA’s 49 offensive yards. This is the first scoreless half for UCLA since 2016.#GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 23, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

Jaylon Glover gets the handoff to start the half. 2nd and 7 #Utes. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Nate Johnson hits Mikey Matthews for the first down about as close to the sideline as you can get. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Nate Johnson throws a 35 yarder to Devaughn Vele. Johnson hasn’t thrown the ball a ton, but has shown he can throw it pretty well when he gets the opportunities.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Promising drive ends. Jack Bouwmeester out to punt. #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Karene Reid almost had a second interception. Instead it’s a pass breakup.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Utah defense clears the UCLA offense off the field with ease.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Nate Johnson throws a laser down the middle to Money Parks for the first down.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Nate Johnson gets rocked on the next play, loses the ball but jumps on it. Loss of 12. 2nd and 22#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

After a drop on 2nd and 22, Utah opts to run the ball to give Bouwmeester a little more room to work than throw a risky play on 3rd and 22. UCLA to start on their own 14.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Keanu Tanuvasa was not letting that run play through. 3rd and 8 for UCLA.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Dante Moore hangs tough in the pocket and finds a receiver for 41 yards. Big first down for UCLA.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

LAUNCHED! 🚀 Moore hits the target for a BIG gain! @UCLAFootball pic.twitter.com/gxhVIQDtCk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

Aliki Vimahi gets home on Dante Moore, but the play is under review for targeting.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Refs confirmed the call. Vimahi is disqualified.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Jonah Elliss brings down the runner. Loss of two. 3rd and 6 for UCLA on Utah’s 12.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Dante Moore takes off running with the ball, Lander Barton forced the fumble Tao Johnson recovered. The goose egg for UCLA remains. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Nate Johnson with a fumble of his own that he recovers at Utah’s one yard line….#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Jaylon Glover finds a seam to burst through to give the #Utes some breathing room.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER#UTAH 14 | #UCLA 0 One quarter left to go in this one.#GoUtes #UCLAvsUTAH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 23, 2023

Fourth Quarter

UCLA opting to stay on the field on 4th and 4…Dante Moore meets Karene Reid and the pass goes nowhere. Turnover on downs.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Utah offense goes a quick three and out, Jack Bouwmeester booms one to the UCLA 12.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

UCLA gets backed up five yards on a false state. 1st and 15 Bruins.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

UCLA offense also with a quick three and out. Utah offense should get good field position.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Crowd is not happy with the three and out from Utah.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

Dante Moore sacked himself. He saw there was nowhere to go.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 23, 2023

91-yard drive into the end zone! Utah 14, UCLA 7

3:39 – 4th quarter 📺: FOX

📲: https://t.co/jrTMSerf7Z#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/ZqKVz8QJJv — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) September 23, 2023

Sack Lake City 💪 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 23, 2023

