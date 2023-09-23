On the Site:
Utah Football Stifles UCLA Bruins, Picks Up First Conference Win

Sep 23, 2023, 4:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team defeated the UCLA Bruins, 14-7, in the first conference matchup of the season on Saturday.

The Utes had one offensive touchdown, one defensive touchdown, and didn’t allow UCLA to score until late in the fourth quarter.


After strong speculation early in the week that Cam Rising would be cleared for play, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Nate Johnson would suit up for No. 11 Utah against No. 22 UCLA.

Things around the building felt very positive about Rising being available this week after starting the year recovering from an ACL surgery.

However, according to Thamel, some doubt about Rising’s availability has now surfaced citing several sources informing him the Utes are likely to look to Johnson for a second week in a row.

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Three Takeaways From Utah’s Tight Win Over UCLA

It was far from a pretty game, but Utah opened Pac-12 play 1-0 against UCLA after holding strong in a slugfest.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: BYU Football ‘Couldn’t Produce Enough Big Plays’ In Big 12 Opener

The BYU Cougars couldn’t produce enough big plays in the program’s inaugural Big 12 Conference game against Kansas.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Football Suffers Blowout Loss To Missouri State

The Utah Tech football team suffered a crushing defeat in Week 4 with a road loss to the Missouri State Bears.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Overwhelmed By Kansas As Cougars Fall In Big 12 Conference Debut

The BYU football team suffered its first loss of the 2023 season in the Cougars' Big 12 Conference opener against the Kansas Jayhawks.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Conference-Opening Loss To Kansas

The BYU Cougars dropped their first league game as a member of the Big 12 Conference, a loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Falls In Big 12 Conference Opener To Kansas

The BYU football program began its first season as a member of the Big 12 with a loss in its league-play opener against the Kansas Jayhawks.

2 hours ago

