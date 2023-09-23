On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Conference-Opening Loss To Kansas

Sep 23, 2023, 5:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The BYU Cougars dropped their first league game as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

RELATED STORIES

The Jayhawks hosted the Cougars at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Capacity: 47,233) in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, September 23.

BYU lost to Kansas, 38-27.

Here are my instant takeaways from the Cougars’ loss:

Where is the BYU football ground attack?

BYU’s ground game is missing, will the Cougars ever find it? If Kedon Slovis is asked to throw 50 times a game this season, BYU isn’t going to win many games in Big 12 play this season.

The spark that LJ Martin provided in week one for BYU seems to be missing. Last week, Martin had a big 45-yard run against Arkansas. But outside of that, there wasn’t much to write home about.

The production was worse on Saturday against Kansas. At one point in the second half, BYU as a team had (-2) rushing yards. BYU was a complete one-dimensional team and Kansas had the Cougar offense completely rattled.

BYU didn’t have Aidan Robbins on the trip. He stayed in Provo. Suddenly, the Cougars ground attack looks to be a concern moving forward.

Touchdowns to the defense are costly

BYU’s offense gave up two touchdowns to the Kansas defense. The tone-setter from Kansas DB Cobee Bryant after a hard hit on Parker Kingston that jarred the ball loose seemed to be one that could sink BYU early in the game, but the Cougars bounced back.

BYU went into the halftime locker room with a 17-14 lead. But that didn’t last long. Three offensive plays into the second half, Kedon Slovis tossed a pass that bounced around and landed in the hands of Kenny Logan Jr. for a pick-six.

That play swung all of the momentum in the game. Also, credit to Kansas for the halftime adjustments, their defensive backs were breaking hard on routes BYU typically has success.

Injuries mount up in loss at Kansas

During non-conference play, BYU kept injuries to a minimum. That wasn’t the case coming out of Saturday.

BYU’s offensive line was hit hard with injuries as starting guard Weylin Lapuaho suffered a setback to his left arm. He was in a sling during the second half.

Then after the first possession of the third quarter, BYU star Kingsley Suamataia left the game and a team trainer was looking at Suamataia’s right leg.

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston was done after the hard hit he took from Cobee Bryant. Fellow receiver, Kody Epps never played despite going through pregame warmups.

Team trainers looked at linebacker Ben Bywater and he had to go into the medical tent. While he was sidelined, BYU rolled with a 4-2-5 scheme.

The depth of BYU’s team is going to be tested moving forward into a short week against Cincinnati.

Illegal touching happened again

For the fourth consecutive week, BYU committed an illegal touching penalty that took away a big gain from tight end Isaac Rex. Kalani Sitake has said it would get fixed, it hasn’t happened. Those types of penalties have proven to be costly and put BYU behind the sticks when they don’t need to be.

Should Kansas be viewed as a Big 12 title contender?

The Jayhawks offense was as explosive as advertised and the defense is much improved. Kansas was the preseason 9th-place pick in the Big 12. Early returns would suggest that’s a mistake as the Jayhawks are off to a 4-0 start in back-to-back years for the first time since 1912.

Next week, Kansas travels down to the Forty Acres to face Kansas. Two years ago, a Lance Leipold Kansas squad stunned the Longhorns. Kansas won’t be afraid. And it could be a preview of a Big 12 Championship Game as the league looks to be weaker than expected this season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah’s Tight Win Over UCLA

It was far from a pretty game, but Utah opened Pac-12 play 1-0 against UCLA after holding strong in a slugfest.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: BYU Football ‘Couldn’t Produce Enough Big Plays’ In Big 12 Opener

The BYU Cougars couldn’t produce enough big plays in the program’s inaugural Big 12 Conference game against Kansas.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Football Suffers Blowout Loss To Missouri State

The Utah Tech football team suffered a crushing defeat in Week 4 with a road loss to the Missouri State Bears.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Overwhelmed By Kansas As Cougars Fall In Big 12 Conference Debut

The BYU football team suffered its first loss of the 2023 season in the Cougars' Big 12 Conference opener against the Kansas Jayhawks.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Stifles UCLA Bruins, Picks Up First Conference Win

The Utah Utes football team defeated the UCLA Bruins, 14-7, in the first conference matchup of the season on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Falls In Big 12 Conference Opener To Kansas

The BYU football program began its first season as a member of the Big 12 with a loss in its league-play opener against the Kansas Jayhawks.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Conference-Opening Loss To Kansas