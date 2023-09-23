Utah Tech Football Suffers Blowout Loss To Missouri State

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech football team suffered a crushing defeat in Week 4 with a road loss to the Missouri State Bears.

Utah Tech falls to Missouri State

The Bears hosted the Trailblazers at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Missouri on Saturday, September 23.

Utah Tech lost to Missouri State, 59-14.

Midway through the opening quarter, the Blazers fell into a 7-0 hold after the Bears connected on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Clark to Terique Owens. Less than a minute later, Missouri State picked off Utah Tech’s Kobe Tracy and returned the ball for a touchdown.

However, the Trailblazers quickly responded. Ronnie Walker found paydirt on a seven-yard run with 5:44 left in the opening quarter.

1Q – ….. a 7-yard Ronnie Walker Jr. touchdown, his second rushing TD of the season, to cut the Bears’ lead in half at 14-7. #UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/FtZbp5Q9Vl — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) September 23, 2023

In the second quarter, the Bears built their lead with a pair of touchdown passes from Clark. The Trailblazers scored for the final time on a one-yard run by Tracy with 7:47 remaining in the first half.

2Q/7:47 – TOUCHDOWN! Kobe Tracy with the QB sneak over the goal line to trim the Blazer deficit to 28-14 midway through the second quarter.#UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/Jjce36tG2z — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) September 23, 2023

Missouri State scored another touchdown and added a field goal before heading into the locker room with a 38-14 lead.

The Bears scored three more touchdowns in the second half and the Blazers were shut out on offense.

Clark finished with 414 passing yards and a school-record five touchdown passes.

Tracy finished the game 17/41 passing for 167 yards and four interceptions. He also had two carries for three yards and a touchdown.

Up next for Utah Tech

With the loss, the Trailblazers fell to a 1-3 record this season.

Utah Tech’s next game is on the road against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday, September 30 at 5 p.m. (MDT).

